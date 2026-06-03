Six Red Marbles Expands Higher Education Footprint with Acquisition of Assets from The Babb Group

Six Red Marbles Expands Higher Ed Through Babb Group Asset Acquisition

BOSTON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Six Red Marbles (SRM) is expanding its higher education partnerships through the acquisition of client relationships and supporting assets from The Babb Group (TBG), a higher education services organization focused on instructional design and online course development.

The acquisition strengthens SRM's presence in higher education and supports continued growth in instructional design, course development, and digital learning services for colleges and universities.

As part of the agreement, SRM will assume responsibility for supporting a portfolio of existing institutional relationships and ongoing engagements previously managed by TBG. The transaction also includes the transfer of selected operational resources, digital properties, and related intellectual property intended to support continuity and future collaboration opportunities.

"From our earliest conversations, it was clear that TBG and SRM share a similar philosophy around partnership, quality, and client service," said Robin Zaccardo, Chief Experience Officer of Six Red Marbles. "TBG has developed strong, trusted relationships with institutions over the years, and we're looking forward to building on that foundation by bringing expanded capabilities and greater scale to help those institutions meet their evolving needs."

About Six Red Marbles

Six Red Marbles (SRM) is a learning experience design and educational solutions company with decades of experience partnering with colleges, universities, publishers, and adult learning organizations to develop high-quality instructional content, curriculum, and digital learning programs. SRM combines deep subject matter expertise with modern instructional design to help institutions build learning experiences that are rigorous, accessible, and built to last. A privately held company headquartered in the Boston area, SRM serves higher education, K–12, and publishing markets through a global network of educators, designers, and content specialists.

To learn more, visit sixredmarbles.com or reach out directly at sixredmarbles.com/contact-us.

Media Contact

Robin Zaccardo, Six Red Marbles, 1 8575889000, [email protected], https://sixredmarbles.com

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SOURCE Six Red Marbles