Six Red Marbles Named to 2026 GSV 150 List of the World's Most Transformational Edtech Companies

Six Red Marbles (SRM), a global learning solutions company, has been named to the 2026 GSV 150, recognizing the world's most transformational companies in digital learning and workforce innovation. The annual list honors organizations driving measurable impact across K–12, higher education, publishing, and workforce development. SRM's inclusion reflects its commitment to building high-quality, human-centered learning experiences at scale.

Compiled annually by GSV Ventures, the GSV 150 honors organizations reshaping the future of education across K–12, higher education, workforce development, and publishing. More than 3,000 global companies are evaluated across key measures of scale, growth, reach, and impact.

"Inclusion on the GSV 150 reflects the strength of our partnerships and the depth of expertise across our team," said Craig Halper, CEO of Six Red Marbles. "At SRM, we focus on building learning experiences that are rigorous, human-centered, and built to scale. We're proud to contribute to the evolving landscape of education alongside so many innovative organizations."

Six Red Marbles partners with educational institutions, publishers, edtech companies, and corporations to design, develop, and deliver high-quality content and learning experiences. The company's work spans instructional design, editorial development, accessibility, production, and AI-supported course design, helping organizations modernize offerings while preserving academic integrity and learner impact.

SRM's inclusion in the 2026 GSV 150 places it among a global community of companies driving measurable progress in digital learning and workforce readiness, including a number of organizations with whom SRM collaborates to advance educational innovation.

"Our work is grounded in the belief that strong learning outcomes require both thoughtful design and operational excellence," added Bill Scroggie, EVP, Learning Solutions. "This recognition underscores the importance of blending human expertise with scalable systems to support learners and educators everywhere."

The full 2026 GSV 150 list is available at: https://www.asugsvsummit.com/gsv-150.

About Six Red Marbles

Six Red Marbles is a global learning and publishing solutions company serving higher education, K–12, workforce, and trade publishing partners. SRM provides end-to-end services across instructional design, editorial development, accessibility, content production, and scalable delivery. Known for its client-first approach and commitment to quality, SRM helps organizations build impactful learning experiences that meet today's demands while preparing for what's next.

For more information, visit: www.sixredmarbles.com.

