Six Red Marbles Supports Core Knowledge Foundation in Launch of Free K-8 Visual Arts and Music Curricula

New programs bring hands-on, knowledge-rich arts education to classrooms nationwide

BOSTON, May 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Six Red Marbles (SRM), a leading provider of learning experience design and content development, partnered with the Core Knowledge Foundation to support the development of two new, free K–8 arts curricula: Core Knowledge Visual Arts (CKVA) and Core Knowledge Music (CKMusic) as part of a broader commitment to enriched, cross-curricular learning.

Designed to complement core learning by strengthening creativity, engagement, and deeper understanding across the curriculum, the Visual Arts and Music programs are built for easy implementation across schools and districts. They provide content-rich arts education that encourages students to move beyond observing the arts to actively creating, while reinforcing meaningful connections across subjects.

The Visual Arts curriculum (CKVA) guides students through a global exploration of art and architecture from ancient civilizations to contemporary works while building foundational skills in artistic techniques and expression. Through hands-on experiences such as exploring architecture around the globe, mask-making, community murals, and master works across cultures, students develop both knowledge and creative confidence. Lessons are designed to connect with history, geography, and language arts, helping students situate artistic expression within a broader context of shared knowledge.

The Music curriculum (CKMusic) immerses students in diverse musical traditions and genres, from classical and opera to Broadway and contemporary styles. Students actively participate by listening, singing, moving, and composing while learning core elements such as rhythm, melody, harmony, and form. Music instruction is reinforced through connections to history and cultural study, reflecting the Core Knowledge approach to building understanding across disciplines.

"It was an inspiration to bring the arts to classrooms with the Core Knowledge Foundation," said Kathy Furgang, Executive Editor and Team Lead at Six Red Marbles. "These programs don't just introduce students to art and music—they show them what it's like to create. Students are drawing, painting, sculpting, singing, moving, and even writing their own music. We felt a real sense of responsibility and privilege in helping bring meaningful arts experiences into today's classrooms."

Six Red Marbles supported the Core Knowledge Foundation in developing engaging, instructionally sound materials that balance creative practice with historical and analytical understanding. The resulting curricula reflect a shared commitment to coherence, accessibility, and high-quality content that integrates seamlessly across subject areas.

Both CKVA and CKMusic are available now as free downloads, including Teacher Guides, Student Activity Books, and digital resources. Print editions will be available in Spring 2026.

About Six Red Marbles

Six Red Marbles is a global learning and content solutions company partnering with organizations across higher education, K–12, workforce, and publishing. SRM delivers end-to-end services spanning instructional design, editorial development, accessibility, content production, and scalable delivery. Known for its client-first approach and commitment to quality, SRM helps organizations create high-impact learning experiences that are rigorous, relevant, and built to scale. Visit sixredmarbles.com to learn more.

About the Core Knowledge Foundation

The Core Knowledge Foundation is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to advancing excellence and equity in education for all students. Founded in 1986 by E. D. Hirsch, Jr., the Foundation develops and publishes educational materials and supports a growing network of schools implementing the Core Knowledge approach. Based in Charlottesville, Virginia, the Core Knowledge Foundation works to ensure that all students have access to a shared foundation of knowledge that supports academic success and informed citizenship. Visit coreknowledge.org to learn more.

Media Contact

Tiffany Chapman, Six Red Marbles, 1 7402743460, [email protected], https://sixredmarbles.com

SOURCE Six Red Marbles