Six-time cancer survivor shares journey of resilience, purpose in new memoir

Cynthia Gray's story inspires readers to find purpose, love and meaning — even amidst the hardest battles

BRISBANE, Australia, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cynthia Gray, in "I am Still Here: Living With Multiple Cancer Diagnoses" (published by Balboa Press AU), offers a deeply personal account of life with cancer, while providing practical psychological strategies and reflections for patients, caregivers and healthcare providers.

This memoir encapsulates and reflects on the challenges of having six different cancer diagnoses, beginning at age 5 and continuing into her 60s. However, more than a chronicle of survival, Gray's story is a celebration of life, love, adventure and resilience. It is about finding purpose and meaning in life in spite of the obstacles. Here, the author brings a unique perspective to the cancer journey — not only as a long-term survivor but also as a registered nurse, midwife and clinical psychologist. The book blends lived experience with professional insight, offering simple psychological strategies and encouragement to those going through cancer diagnosis, treatment and its aftermath.

"I want to show people that a cancer diagnosis is not always a death sentence," says Gray. "You don't have to be courageous. Courage builds one step at a time. Just take the first step and let others help you."

According to the World Health Organization, cancer remains a leading cause of death globally. "I am Still Here: Living With Multiple Cancer Diagnoses" aims to shift the narrative from fear to resilience. To get a copy, visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/851162-i-am-still-here.

"I am Still Here: Living With Multiple Cancer Diagnoses"

By Dr. Cynthia Gray

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 224 pages | ISBN 9798765202029

E-Book | 224 pages | ISBN 9798765202036

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dr. Cynthia Gray, RN, RM, DPsych, is a multiple cancer survivor. Cancer invaded her life during childhood, adolescence and several times during adulthood. She knows all too well the rollercoaster ride that diagnosis, treatment, recovery and incurability. To find meaning in her survival, she dedicated 40 years of her working life to the health professions of nursing, midwifery, and clinical psychology.

Balboa Press Australia is a division of Hay House, Inc., a leading provider in publishing products that specialise in self-help and the mind, body and spirit genre.

