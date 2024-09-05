Six tips for a 'ready-to-use' spa from Central Coast spa repair service

A favorite activity at the end of the day includes relaxing in a hot tub or spa. Before you ease into that soothing, bubbling water, the experts at Central Coast Pool and Spa offer essential tips to ensure your spa or hot tub is in perfect condition.
Proper maintenance is important all year long but especially critical when the spa has been idle for a while. From cleaning to maintenance, these following tips get the spa ready for warm weather relaxing.
- Drain and clean—Start by completely draining the water. Use a mild detergent and water to clean the interior surfaces, including the walls, seats, and jets. Pay close attention to any areas where dirt or grime may have accumulated over the winter months. Rinse thoroughly to remove any soap residue.
- Inspect and clean the filters—The filters play a crucial role in keeping the water clean and free of debris. Remove the filters and inspect them for any signs of damage or wear. If necessary, replace them with new ones to ensure optimal filtration. Additionally, give the filter housing a thorough cleaning to remove any dirt or buildup that may have accumulated. The spa repair service team from Central Coast Pool and Spa advises that good-quality filters can last up to three years if they are properly maintained.
- Inspect and maintain the components—Take the time to inspect all of the components including the heater, pump, and jets.
- Look for any signs of damage or wear and address any issues promptly. Lubricate moving parts as needed to ensure smooth operation.
- Clean and treat the cover—The cover plays a vital role in maintaining water temperature and preventing debris from landing in the water. Clean the cover thoroughly with a mild detergent and water, paying special attention to any areas where dirt or mildew may have accumulated. Once clean, treat the cover with a UV protectant to help prolong its lifespan and prevent sun damage.
- Add fresh water and balance the chemicals—Once you've completed all of the necessary cleaning and maintenance tasks, it's time to refill the spa with fresh water. Use a hose to fill the tub to the appropriate level, taking care not to overfill it. Once filled, test the water chemistry and adjust the pH, alkalinity, and sanitizer levels as needed to ensure that the water is balanced and safe for use. Getting the correct chemical balance can be somewhat tricky for many spa owners. That's one of the areas where the spa repair service team can help.
- Periodically check the water chemistry—Once the spa is up and running, maintaining proper water chemistry is essential. Adjust as needed to ensure that these levels are within the recommended ranges.
For those who find spa maintenance to be a little intimidating or are having trouble finding the time in their busy schedules, working with Central Coast Pool and Spa service for maintenance and repair is a trouble and worry-free way to keep the pool, spa, or hot tub in peak condition.
Maintaining and repairing pools and spas since 2013, the company provides pool and spa repair and maintenance services for Paso Robles and nearby communities. The company's services include a full range of maintenance and repairs for pools, spas, and hot tubs.
A high-quality spa can last up to 20 years with proper maintenance. Regardless of the initial cost, on-time maintenance is the best way to make sure the investment is protected and friends and family can enjoy the experiences and memories for many years.
Central Coast Pool and Spa has the experience, knowledge, and expertise to provide top-quality services to keep your spa in peak condition and perform necessary repairs when needed.
