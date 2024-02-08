Six Tours Designed for Natural and Cultural Exploration in Celebration of World Wildlife Day

United States Tour Operators Association Emphasizes the Impact the Travel Industry Has on Preservation

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As World Wildlife Day approaches on March 3, the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) emphasizes the importance the travel industry plays in preserving the planet's rich biodiversity. World Wildlife Day serves as a reminder to reflect on the wonders of the natural world and recognize travelers' responsibility in its conservation.

"The travel industry, especially USTOA members, has acknowledged the impact of our actions on the environment. World Wildlife Day reinforces the significance of fostering responsible tourism for the well-being of our planet for generations to come," said USTOA President & CEO Terry Dale.

To celebrate World Wildlife Day, USTOA has curated tours that promise unforgettable experiences while instilling a deep appreciation for the preservation of ecosystems worldwide.

The following are sample tours offered by USTOA tour operator members.

Abercrombie & Kent's India Wildlife Safari takes travelers on an 11-day tour exploring the country's architectural and natural wonders, including the Taj Mahal and biodiverse jungles. Tracking Bengal tigers in Bandhavgarh National Park, experiencing the enriching culture of Delhi, and spotting a variety of bird species in Kanha National Park are a few highlights of the trip. The tour features luxury accommodations, morning and afternoon game drives, and more. The India Wildlife Safari has departures for April 15, 2024, and October 7, 2024, priced at $10,995 per person.

Audley Travel's Waterfalls & Wildlife of Uganda immerses guests into Uganda's spectacular natural landscapes and ecosystems. The 14-day itinerary includes a boat tour of Murchison Falls, exploration of Kibale Forest to catch a glimpse of chimpanzees, and more wildlife spottings such as tree-climbing lions, elephants, gorillas and more. The private tour is available to book year-round with prices starting at $17,450 per person.

EF Go Ahead Tours' Ecuador & Galapagos Islands Cruise combines wildlife encounters with the natural beauty of the region. From Ecuador's lush vistas to the Galapagos' unique ecosystems, the ten-day cruise offers close-ups of wildlife like marine iguanas and giant tortoises. It also dives into conservation efforts of the area, offering a comprehensive experience that combines exploration, education, and a commitment to protecting natural habitats. The group tour is available for departures March 11, 2024, April 8, 2024, April 22, 2024, and throughout the year. Prices start at $5,434 per person.

Exodus Adventure Travels guides guests in experiencing the essence of Central America on the 15-day Discover Costa Rica. While the country is renowned for its amount of protected land, the variety of wildlife is a highlight of this tour. The itinerary also includes a Citizen Science Departure where guests can be involved in a collection of freshwater samples which will be used to contribute directly to the world's largest repository of flora and fauna species data. Prices for Discover Costa Rica start at $5,250 per person with departures every month.

Trafalgar's Great Ocean Road & Kangaroo Escape takes guests down under for a seven-day exploration of Australia from Melbourne to Adelaide. Highlights include boarding a ferry to Kangaroo Island where pristine beaches and abundant wildlife wait to be discovered. Travelers can assist with recovery efforts and wildlife rehabilitation from recent bushfires with Trafalgar-sponsored Hanson Bay Wildlife Sanctuary. The itinerary starts at $2,912 per person for September 2, 2024, and October 21, 2024, departures.

Intrepid's Best of Antarctica: Wildlife Explorer is an 11-day voyage to explore towering icebergs, snow-capped peaks, glaciers, and icy waters. Travelers set sail aboard the Ocean Endeavour to embark on a journey filled with wildlife such as penguins, seals, whales, and seabirds. An expert expedition team accompanies the group to guide them through the spectacular scenery of Antarctica. Prices start at $9,250 per person for departures on December 18, 2024, December 27, 2024, and January 26, 2025.

Dale added that several USTOA members are taking proactive steps to enact animal welfare policies to ensure the well-being and humane treatment of animals in destinations where they operate.

For more information on USTOA and its members, visit www.ustoa.com.

About USTOA:

Representing $16 billion in revenue, the member companies of U.S. Tour Operators Association provide tours, packages and custom arrangements that allow six million travelers annually unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value, and freedom to enjoy destinations and experiences across the entire globe. Each member company has met the travel industry's highest standards, including participation in the USTOA's Travelers Assistance Program, which protects consumer payments up to $1 million if the company goes out of business. As a voice for the tour operator industry for more than 50 years, USTOA also provides education and assistance for consumers and travel advisors.

