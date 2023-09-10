Six-Year Follow-Up Data on CheckMate 227 Survival and Quality of Life Benefits Unveiled for Patients with Metastatic NSCLC and Nivolumab + Ipilimumab Treatment

"The evidence we present offers a compelling case for the transformative potential of nivolumab + ipilimumab in metastatic NSCLC treatment. Our findings underscore the significance of personalized care and better outcomes for patients."-- Dr. Solange Peters Tweet this

"Our findings represent a pivotal moment in the management of metastatic NSCLC. The extended survival and enhanced quality of life observed with nivolumab plus ipilimumab underscores the potential for a paradigm shift in treatment strategies," said Dr. Solange Peters, Lausanne University Hospital in Switzerland.

The study enrolled adults with treatment- naïve stage IV or recurrent NSCLC, excluding those with known EGFR/ALK alterations and with ECOG performance status of ≤1. Patients were divided into different cohorts based on tumor PD-L1 expression levels and randomized to receive nivolumab plus ipilimumab, nivolumab, nivolumab plus chemotherapy or chemotherapy alone.

The latest data, with a minimum follow-up of 73.4 months, reaffirmed the compelling survival benefits of nivolumab plus ipilimumab over chemotherapy, Peters reported. Notably, the six-year overall survival rates were substantially higher, reaching 22% vs. 13% and 16% versus. 5%, respectively, for patients with tumor PD-L1 greater to or equal to 1% or less than 1%. These outcomes signify an advance in the treatment of metastatic NSCLC.

Additional endpoints, including objective response rates, duration of response, and quality of life, consistently favored the nivolumab + ipilimumab combination across all patient subgroups. Notably, responders with substantial tumor burden reduction exhibited considerably improved overall survival with nivolumab + ipilimumab compared to chemotherapy.

Furthermore, the study's comprehensive assessment of patients' health-related quality of life demonstrated a clear association between better baseline HRQoL and improved overall survival, regardless of the treatment received.

"The evidence we present offers a compelling case for the transformative potential of nivolumab plus ipilimumab in metastatic NSCLC treatment. Our findings underscore the significance of personalized care and better outcomes for patients," said Dr. Peters.

About the IASLC:

The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) is the only global organization dedicated solely to the study of lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies. Founded in 1974, the association's membership includes more than 8,000 lung cancer specialists across all disciplines in over 100 countries, forming a global network working together to conquer lung and thoracic cancers worldwide. The association also publishes the Journal of Thoracic Oncology, the primary educational and informational publication for topics relevant to the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and treatment of all thoracic malignancies. Visit http://www.iaslc.org for more information.

About the WCLC:

The WCLC is the world's largest meeting dedicated to lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies, attracting more than 7,000 researchers, physicians, and specialists from more than 100 countries. The goal is to increase awareness, collaboration, and understanding of lung cancer, and to help participants implement the latest developments across the globe. The conference will cover a wide range of disciplines and unveil several research studies and clinical trial results. For more information, visit https://wclc2023.iaslc.org.

