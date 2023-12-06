SIX Years. SIX Awards. SIX Ceremonies. Engel & VVlkers Snell Real Estate Achieves Best Real Estate Brokerage in Mexico For The Sixth Year

Engel & VVlkers Snell Real Estate have done it again and this time its lucky number SIX! The 2023-2024 International Property Awards were recently unveiled in a glamourous red carpet ceremony at The Marriott Eaton Centre in Toronto, Canada, and the Los Cabos-based luxury brokerage once again took home the exceptional award for Best Real Estate Brokerage in Mexico. Their permanent mark of excellence of five consecutive years in this category now becomes an impressive SIX. A very fine achievement indeed.

LOS CABOS, Mexico, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acclaimed as among the best property professionals from across the globe, Engel & VVlkers Snell Real Estate was selected by the International Property Awards for their extensive market knowledge, innovative marketing tools and consistently high production. The widely recognized awards program raises the spotlight on the industrys finest in the categories of architecture, interior design, development and real estate, and is judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts. Now in its 29th year, the International Property Awards is staged internationally for Arabia, Europe, Africa, Canada, Central & South America, the Caribbean, USA, UK and Asia Pacific.