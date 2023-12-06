SIX Years. SIX Awards. SIX Ceremonies. Engel & VVlkers Snell Real Estate Achieves Best Real Estate Brokerage in Mexico For The Sixth Year

Engel & VVlkers Snell Real Estate have done it again and this time its lucky number SIX! The 2023-2024 International Property Awards were recently unveiled in a glamourous red carpet ceremony at The Marriott Eaton Centre in Toronto, Canada, and the Los Cabos-based luxury brokerage once again took home the exceptional award for Best Real Estate Brokerage in Mexico. Their permanent mark of excellence of five consecutive years in this category now becomes an impressive SIX. A very fine achievement indeed.
LOS CABOS, Mexico, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acclaimed as among the best property professionals from across the globe, Engel & VVlkers Snell Real Estate was selected by the International Property Awards for their extensive market knowledge, innovative marketing tools and consistently high production. The widely recognized awards program raises the spotlight on the industrys finest in the categories of architecture, interior design, development and real estate, and is judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts. Now in its 29th year, the International Property Awards is staged internationally for Arabia, Europe, Africa, Canada, Central & South America, the Caribbean, USA, UK and Asia Pacific.
Just recently, the 2023-2024 recipients from across the USA & Americas regions gathered in Toronto for a full day of awards celebrations, seminars, discussions, networking and a sumptuous gala dinner. Vanessa Fukunaga, Owner, President | CEO of Engel & VVlkers Snell Real Estate, proudly took to the stage receiving the award on behalf of the brokerage and stated, "This renowned accolade is a true honor for our organization and teams. This SIXTH win is a testament to our commitment, perseverance, and unstoppable drive to provide the ultimate in real estate services. We are so proud to continue to push the boundaries of creativity and vision in the property industry, leading the way with our every move." WATCH VIDEO.
Their award-winning collection for 2023 doesn't stop there. Early September, Engel & VVlkers Snell Real Estate won the award for Best Luxury Real Estate Agency in Mexico 2023 by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, in addition to Best Luxury Real Estate Firm 2023 – Mexico by the Corporate Excellence Awards. Vanessa Fukunaga was also recognized by Titan, Women in Business Awards with a win for Female Executive of the Year 2023. These high-level international accolades further recognize the brokerage's value in the luxury real estate sector and the relevance of continuing to do business at the highest level. Positioned as the number one choice for buying and selling luxury real estate in the Baja California Sur market, Engel & VVlkers Snell Real Estate invites you to experience working with one of the "Worlds Best" property companies.
