Sixfold named to the 2025 CB Insights' List of the 100 Most Innovative AI Startups

"Underwriting is ultimately about making the right call — and that's where we focus," said Alex Schmelkin, founder and CEO of Sixfold. "Our AI delivers contextual insights directly within the tools underwriters already use, helping them make faster decisions with greater confidence. As AI becomes central to the underwriting process, we're proud to be building technology that underwriters trust, and are excited to use. It's an honor to be recognized among the companies advancing AI in its most meaningful applications."

The list recognizes early—and mid-stage startups that are leading the way in applying AI across industries and architectures. Our research team picked winning companies based on CB Insights datasets, including deal activity, industry partnerships, team strength, investor strength, employee headcount, and proprietary Commercial Maturity and Mosaic scores. We also dug into Analyst Briefings submitted directly to us by startups.

Sixfold is transforming how insurers underwrite risk. The platform fits into the underwriting process where decisions are made, surfacing contextual insights that align with each insurer's guidelines. It's used across life, disability, general liability, and specialty lines to help underwriters assess more applications with greater accuracy and transparency. Learn more at www.sixfold.ai

Quick facts on the 2025 AI 100:

The 100 winners include 21 startups in AI agent platforms and infrastructure, 12 in AI observability and governance, and 12 in physical AI technology and building blocks.

The 2025 cohort is deploying AI across horizontal applications (customer service, process automation), infrastructure (AI observability, AI agent building), and verticals (healthcare and life sciences, industrials, financial services).

Collectively, these companies have raised $11.4B in equity funding over time, including more than $2.3B in 2025 (as of 4/16/2025).

in equity funding over time, including more than in 2025 (as of 4/16/2025). Nearly 75% are early-stage companies (Series A or earlier).

27 companies are based outside the United States , spanning 13 countries. This includes companies in developing and competitive AI markets like France and South Korea .

, spanning 13 countries. This includes companies in developing and competitive AI markets like and . The cohort has formed 315+ business relationships since 2023, including with industry leaders like NVIDIA, Google, and Uber.

Sixfold is an AI solution purpose-built for insurance underwriting. Trusted by some of the world's largest insurers, it automates manual tasks and delivers tailored risk insights aligned with each carrier's risk appetite.The result is up to 30% more GWP per underwriter and a 50% reduction in submission review time.

