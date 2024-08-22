SIXT Upsets Long-Time Winner as trazeetravel.com Celebrates 10th The Trazees

Alaskaair.com, Bermuda and others unseat long-time winners

YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trazee Travel, a web publication and part of the FXExpress Publications, Inc., family of publications, which includes Global Traveler and whereverfamily.com, recently celebrated the winners of its 10th annual The Trazees at a celebration Aug. 12 at an awards event at The Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville.

Trazeetravel.com is aimed at travelers ages 25–40, designed and created by the same demographic. Updated daily, Trazee Travel delivers fresh content on a range of travel topics.

This year, several winners upset long-time favorites to claim the top spot. SIXT drove away with Favorite Rental Car Company this year, taking the title from Hertz. Alaskaair.com is now Favorite Airline Website, besting six-time winner aa.com. Royal Air Maroc reigns supreme as Favorite Airline in Africa, overtaking the previous four-time winner in votes. The new Favorite Airport in Africa is Cape Town International Airport, besting three-time winner O.R. Tambo International Airport. Bermuda unseats the Islands of Tahiti, who won for four consecutive years, as Favorite Honeymoon Destination.

Reader votes for the best in travel across a range of categories were collected Aug. 15, 2023–April 16, 2024. For more about these winners and others, check out trazeetravel.com; the digital edition of Trazee Travel, available now on PressReader and Media Carrier; and the November issue of Global Traveler for a full recap of the event.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2024 The Trazees!

About trazeetravel.com

trazeetravel.com targets the sought-after 25–40-year-old traveler. A network of journalists updates travelers daily with content on subjects of unique interest to this demographic, covering a wide range of topics. Trazee Travel is the ultimate source of information for this group of intrepid young travelers. According to MRI Simmons, Trazee readers average 17 foreign trips every three years, with more than 90 percent holding passports. Traditional banner advertising is complemented with sponsored content and creative digital marketing, including Trazee on the Go and sponsored html newsletters. Editorial newsletters include TrazeeMail and Trazee slideshow, sent weekly. Each year, trazeetravel.com awards The Trazees, the favorite travel brands as selected by the readers of trazeetravel.com.

About FXExpress Publications, Inc.

FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com. FXExpress Publications, Inc. awards the annual Industry Leader Awards and FXExpress Traveler of the Year honors.

