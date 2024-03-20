Sixteenth Annual Media Excellence Award Winners Announced

There are so many exceptional companies that work effortlessly to bring about new ideas, methods, products, services, or solutions that have significant impact in the industry and we are proud to recognize some of these companies in the 16th Annual Media Excellence Awards. Post this

16th Annual Media Excellence Award Winners

Humanitarian

World Health Initiatives

Entertainment Apps

Teleparty, Watch TV Together

Breakout Trend

Clarity AI

Gaming/ eSports

Scopely – MONOPOLY GO!

Analytics & Big Data

Lex Machina - Legal Analytics Platform

Industry Star

Webtoon

Branded Experience

Kabam's Marvel Contest of Champions

Social Impact

EverestLabs RecycleOS

Delivery Platform

Gopuff

Original Content

Secret Media Network

User Experience

BKOM Studios & Sunday Gold

Entertainment Related Campaign

Holiday Shopping, Picard

Augmented Reality

FFFACE.ME AR Mirrors for Mugler

Utility Product or Service

Grammarly

Fintech:

Plaid

Virtual Reality

Skydance Interactive, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

Web3.0

AquaVerse

About Media Excellence Awards:

The Media Excellence Awards are the most prestigious and influential organization that recognizes and honors leaders and innovation of the highest level, companies who excel in mobile entertainment, technology and media. The MEAs are an established annual award program that recognizes execution of corporate approach, consumer services, consumer experiences, content creation, and marketing devices or revenue generators for the mobile entertainment industry. For more information, please visit www.mediaxawards,com

