Sixteenth Annual Media Excellence Award Winners Announced

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Media Excellence Awards (MEA), is proud to announce its 16thAnnual MEA winners. For over 16 years, the MEAs have led the mobile tech, entertainment and multi-media industry by honoring global innovators and leaders who have raised the bar, defined the market, created innovation and paved the way for the future in technology.
"There are so many exceptional companies that work effortlessly to bring about new ideas, methods, products, services, or solutions that have significant impact in the industry and we are proud to recognize some of these leaders today." Says Sarah Miller, CEO Axis Entertainment & Founder, Media Excellence Awards. "The 16th Annual MEA Winners have truly set the bar of excellence and we look forward to seeing more leadership in technology & entertainment in 2024.
16th Annual Media Excellence Award Winners
Humanitarian
World Health Initiatives
Entertainment Apps
Teleparty, Watch TV Together
Breakout Trend
Clarity AI
Gaming/ eSports
Scopely – MONOPOLY GO!
Analytics & Big Data
Lex Machina - Legal Analytics Platform
Industry Star
Webtoon
Branded Experience
Kabam's Marvel Contest of Champions
Social Impact
EverestLabs RecycleOS
Delivery Platform
Gopuff
Original Content
Secret Media Network
User Experience
BKOM Studios & Sunday Gold
Entertainment Related Campaign
Holiday Shopping, Picard
Augmented Reality
FFFACE.ME AR Mirrors for Mugler
Utility Product or Service
Grammarly
Fintech:
Plaid
Virtual Reality
Skydance Interactive, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
Web3.0
AquaVerse
The Media Excellence Awards are the most prestigious and influential organization that recognizes and honors leaders and innovation of the highest level, companies who excel in mobile entertainment, technology and media. The MEAs are an established annual award program that recognizes execution of corporate approach, consumer services, consumer experiences, content creation, and marketing devices or revenue generators for the mobile entertainment industry. For more information, please visit www.mediaxawards,com
