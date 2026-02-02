Sixth Annual Seizure Action Plan Awareness Week to Promote Seizure Preparedness Nationwide, Feb. 9-16, 2026

Having a seizure action plan is a critical part of this to help provide people with epilepsy peace of mind, knowing their friends, family, co-workers, loved ones, and support system understand what to do in the event of a seizure emergency. Post this

A Seizure Action Plan is a written, personalized guide (sometimes referred to as a seizure response plan) that explains what to do before, during, and after a seizure. It helps family, friends, coworkers, teachers, and caregivers respond safely and confidently. The plan can offer more control to patients and caregivers by providing consistent, patient-specific guidance for seizure management and emergency response. It also educates and empowers people to know what to do in the event of a seizure, such as by defining the appropriateness of watchful waiting, when to intervene with at-home rescue medications, when to call 911 or go to the hospital, and much more.

Seizure Action Plan Awareness Week features a social media campaign and website designed to highlight the need for people with epilepsy, their caregivers, and healthcare providers to develop detailed plans for when a seizure occurs, and to promote seizure safety and preparedness nationwide. The campaign urges people to learn more at SeizureActionPlans.org.

"Neurelis is proud to be a collaborator in the Seizure Action Plan Coalition and advocate of Seizure Action Plan Awareness Week to emphasize the need for seizure preparedness," said Craig Chambliss, president and CEO of Neurelis, Inc. "Our mission is focused on empowering people with epilepsy and their caregivers with both the appropriate medication and knowledge to support effective seizure management. Having a seizure action plan is a critical part of this to help provide people with epilepsy peace of mind, knowing their friends, family, co-workers, loved ones, and support system understand what to do in the event of a seizure emergency. We join the epilepsy community to raise awareness and work to improve outcomes for people living with epilepsy."

"At UCB, our commitment to people living with epilepsy and rare syndromes goes beyond treatments. It's about helping ensure people feel prepared, supported, and understood in everyday moments that matter most," said Brad Chapman, Head of U.S. Epilepsy and Rare Syndromes. "Seizure Action Plans are a powerful tool for turning uncertainty into confidence, and we're proud to stand with the Seizure Action Plan Coalition and the broader community to help build a more seizure-smart, stigma-free world. During Seizure Action Plan Awareness Week, we encourage families, caregivers, and healthcare providers to come together around practical steps that can make a real difference when every second counts."

The Seizure Action Plan Coalition website has tools and resources from its awareness partners for individuals with epilepsy, caregivers, and families, as well as educational materials for healthcare providers. New in 2026, the site includes a downloadable Discussion Guide designed to help people with epilepsy talk through their seizure action plans with caregivers, schools, and support networks. Also included are resources for Seizure Recognition and Response, including downloadable posters in multiple languages that can be posted so that individuals know how to respond if someone has a seizure.

For more information on Seizure Action Plan Awareness Week and seizure preparedness resources, visit SeizureActionPlans.org today.

About the Seizure Action Plan Coalition

The Seizure Action Plan Coalition began in 2020 as a labor of love between the LGS Foundation, Dravet Syndrome Foundation, and TSC Alliance. The organizations knew there was an opportunity to bring the epilepsy community together to bring attention and awareness to Seizure Action Plans for people with epilepsy.

Epilepsy Alliance America became the managing organization of the Seizure Action Plan Coalition in 2026.

There are presently more than 80 awareness partners to whom we are committed to expanding the reach and impact of the Coalition. We are committed to continuing this important work and expanding the reach and impact of the Coalition.

Sponsors

The Seizure Action Plans Coalition is underwritten by gold sponsor Neurelis, Inc. and silver sponsor UCB, Inc. Additional support is provided by SK Life Science, Inc.

About Epilepsy Alliance America

Epilepsy Alliance America is a national community, building local solutions for people impacted by epilepsy. We currently have 18 member organizations in our national network.

Services provided by Member Organizations vary but include educational programs in schools, individual/family consultations, legislative and special education advocacy, medication assistance, camp programs, and telephone support.

Please visit Current Members to identify your local epilepsy organization and the services and supports available in your region

