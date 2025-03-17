Sixth Sense Intelligence Unveils Improved SMaRT Analytics™ Platform for Fast, Affordable Healthcare Operations and Financial Reporting

Faster insights, streamlined reporting, and enhanced automation—at a fraction of the cost of other solutions. Post this

Key Enhancements in SMaRT Analytics include:

Effortless Navigation & Faster Insights – A new tab-based interface minimizes scrolling and groups related elements, allowing users to quickly access critical information.

One-Click Data Sync Across Dashboards – Selections now automatically update across all dashboards, simplifying access to real-time insights.

Role-Based, Customized Views – Whether a CFO reviewing financials, an operations leader optimizing service lines, or a department head monitoring productivity, users get tailored insights instantly.

Mobile-Optimized for Anytime, Anywhere Access – A fully integrated mobile-friendly platform enables executives to make data-driven decisions on the go.

More Accurate, Automated Reporting at a Lower Cost – Automates weeks of manual work while delivering reconciled financial and operational data—at a significantly lower cost than competing solutions.

Implementation in as little as 60 days – Proprietary transformation model implemented by staff with over 25 years of healthcare analytics experience.

Early adopters are already seeing a transformational impact from the upgrade:

"SMaRT Analytics provides a wealth of information at our fingertips for a great price. Some of our team members literally cheered when they saw how much easier it was to interpret the data!"

– Cheryl Perry, CFO, McAlester Regional Health Center

"SMaRT Analytics is truly transformational—what used to take weeks of manual work is now automated, more accurate, and instantly accessible at a fraction of the cost of other solutions."

– Shawna Ives, CFO, White River Health

Healthcare leaders interested in learning more or requesting a demo of the enhanced SMaRT Analytics™ platform can visit 6intelligence.com or contact Sixth Sense Intelligence.

Media Contact

Les Rescorl, Sixth Sense Intelligence, 1 (847) 471-4819, [email protected], 6intelligence.com

SOURCE Sixth Sense Intelligence