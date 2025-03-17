Sixth Sense Intelligence Unveils Improved SMaRT Analytics™ Platform for Fast, Affordable Healthcare Operations and Financial Reporting

The upgraded SMaRT Analytics platform delivers faster insights, streamlined reporting, and enhanced automation—at a fraction of the cost of other solutions.
NORTHFIELD, Ill., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healthcare organizations can now instantly access productivity, financials, profitability, provider wRVU tracking, and other critical analyses with the newly upgraded SMaRT Analytics™ platform from Sixth Sense Intelligence. Implemented in as little as 60 days, the platform introduces a streamlined, mobile-friendly experience that simplifies reporting, improves decision-making, and delivers real-time operational intelligence—at a fraction of the cost of other solutions.
The improved SMaRT Analytics platform eliminates manual inefficiencies and provides enterprise-wide analytics at an affordable price, making it an ideal solution for hospitals, health systems, and financial leaders seeking to improve productivity, reduce costs, and enhance financial reporting.
Key Enhancements in SMaRT Analytics include:
- Effortless Navigation & Faster Insights – A new tab-based interface minimizes scrolling and groups related elements, allowing users to quickly access critical information.
- One-Click Data Sync Across Dashboards – Selections now automatically update across all dashboards, simplifying access to real-time insights.
- Role-Based, Customized Views – Whether a CFO reviewing financials, an operations leader optimizing service lines, or a department head monitoring productivity, users get tailored insights instantly.
- Mobile-Optimized for Anytime, Anywhere Access – A fully integrated mobile-friendly platform enables executives to make data-driven decisions on the go.
- More Accurate, Automated Reporting at a Lower Cost – Automates weeks of manual work while delivering reconciled financial and operational data—at a significantly lower cost than competing solutions.
- Implementation in as little as 60 days – Proprietary transformation model implemented by staff with over 25 years of healthcare analytics experience.
Early adopters are already seeing a transformational impact from the upgrade:
"SMaRT Analytics provides a wealth of information at our fingertips for a great price. Some of our team members literally cheered when they saw how much easier it was to interpret the data!"
– Cheryl Perry, CFO, McAlester Regional Health Center
"SMaRT Analytics is truly transformational—what used to take weeks of manual work is now automated, more accurate, and instantly accessible at a fraction of the cost of other solutions."
– Shawna Ives, CFO, White River Health
Healthcare leaders interested in learning more or requesting a demo of the enhanced SMaRT Analytics™ platform can visit 6intelligence.com or contact Sixth Sense Intelligence.
