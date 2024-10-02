S.J. Gorowitz Accounting & Tax Services Acquires Reed, Quinn & McClure

"With the acquisition of RQM, SJG has expanded its ability to deliver more in-depth services such as audits, financial statements and financial planning." Post this

Also based in Georgia, RQM specializes in providing personalized financial guidance, tax management and accounting services to a variety of entities. The firm has built notable expertise in the niche market of auditing and consulting services geared to not-for-profit organizations.

"With the acquisition of RQM, SJG has expanded its ability to deliver more in-depth services such as audits, financial statements and financial planning," says SJG Owner and CEO Greg Silberman CPA, CFA, CA. "RQM brings a reputation for providing detailed research and financial analysis, along with high standards of excellence and professionalism to clients, particularly in the nonprofit sector."

Silberman will serve as RQM'S new Managing Director, and RQM managing partners and staff will continue to serve the company's client base. RQM clients can expect the same high level of service to which they're accustomed. "By joining forces under the SJG umbrella, our firms can only get stronger together," Silberman says. "As we look to add staff and additional resources across our two firms, we will have greater capacity to build on our tax planning, business advisory and outsourced CFO offerings."

About S.J. Gorowitz Accounting & Tax Services

S.J. Gorowitz Accounting & Tax Services combines the professional experience of a large firm with the personal approach of a boutique consultancy. Founded in 1991, the firm specializes in support for expanding and emerging businesses and their owners. The firm's financial expertise bridges a range of markets and industries including manufacturing, distribution, technology, consulting, real estate, medical and professional services. Find out more by visiting https://www.sjgorowitz.com/.

