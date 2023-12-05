Skadden Selects NetDocuments Global Cloud Document Management Platform as Part of Commitment to Excellence in Client Services

Throughout our meetings and conversations, we had a comfort level with the NetDocuments team. And this sentiment was echoed by existing NetDocuments customers that we engaged with as part of our due diligence process. Harris Tilevitz, Chief Technology Officer at Skadden Post this

As part of the DMS review and selection process, the firm assembled a cross-functional committee, comprising lawyers and staff that focused on UI/UX, security, administration, change and transition, innovation, and system migration, among other functions. The committee members, who, in moving to a DMS reflected distinct priorities and goals, unanimously agreed that NetDocuments was the preferred cloud platform with a proven track record.

"The new technology we equip our users with must be flexible and intuitive while seamlessly integrating with our internally developed platforms and applications – all while addressing the various and specific needs of our practice groups. NetDocuments achieves just that and has an impressive track record of innovation that will provide our firm with a future-proof solution," shared Peter Lesser, Chief Information Officer, Skadden.

"We are very excited to work with a global leader like Skadden, who took a thoughtful, comprehensive approach to finding the best technology for their firm, its users, and their clients. Our partnership aligns with the firm's cloud-first strategy, and we are pleased to see that they endorse our platform and vision for the future," said Josh Baxter, CEO, NetDocuments.

As part of Skadden's due diligence, the firm spent considerable time meeting with NetDocuments' product teams, UI/UX engineers, and other leaders to properly assess the cloud platform.

"In selecting technology, in large part it comes down to the people we'll be working with moving forward. That's what makes a change successful," stated Harris Tilevitz, Chief Technology Officer at Skadden. "Throughout our meetings and conversations, we had a comfort level with the NetDocuments team. And this sentiment was echoed by existing NetDocuments customers that we engaged with as part of our due diligence process."

Skadden is the third Am Law 100 law firm over the past six months to move off their former DMS to NetDocuments. This underscores the popularity of the native cloud platform that delivers consistent, dependable innovation with capabilities ranging from secure collaboration and seamless integrations with M365, to its latest generative AI-enabled features via ndMAX and PatternBuilder MAX.

