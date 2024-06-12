Skagit Soils Inc. Introduces New Enhanced Biochar Compost in Collaboration with Kulshan Carbon Trust

"We are thrilled to partner with Kulshan Carbon Trust on this groundbreaking project," said Craig Culmback, CEO of Skagit Soils Inc. "Our Biochar-Enhanced Compost not only supports healthier plant growth but also contributes to long-term soil health and carbon sequestration. Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with Kulshan Carbon Trust on this groundbreaking project," said Craig Culmback, CEO of Skagit Soils Inc. "Our Biochar-Enhanced Compost not only supports healthier plant growth but also contributes to long-term soil health and carbon sequestration. This product is a testament to our commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship."

With the support of the Russell Family Foundation, Kulshan Carbon Trust is actively engaging growers through partnerships with Viva Farms and Puget Sound Food Hub, as well as reaching out to independent producers. These collaborations will facilitate widespread participation in the field trials, ensuring diverse participants and robust data on the effectiveness of Biochar-Enhanced Compost across various farming practices.

"We believe in the transformative potential of Biochar-Enhanced Compost," said Jessa Clark, Program Director of Kulshan Carbon Trust. "By working with Skagit Soils and engaging a diverse network of dedicated growers, we aim to demonstrate the potential of biochar to revitalize both small and large agricultural operations, regenerate the landscape, and build community climate resilience."

Biochar-Enhanced Compost is now available for purchase to consumers and farmers alike. Whether used in home gardens or large agricultural fields, this product is designed to improve soil structure, increase water retention, and enhance overall soil fertility. By choosing Biochar-Enhanced Compost, users can contribute to a more sustainable and productive agricultural future.

