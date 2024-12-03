SKAIL AI and Attentio Partner to Deliver Personalized Messaging at Scale

"Attentio's training speed and context learning has not only sped up our product timeline but also has provided us with the accuracy and infrastructure we would not have found anywhere else. " Post this

Zach Hajjaj, CTO of Skail, has over a decade of experience developing Natural Language Processing and software applications for growing tech teams shares, "We've been impressed with the Attentio team and their platform. Their approach has been remarkable. Their platform lets us write content that feels so human and has a different flavor than what your average ChatGTP wrapper outputs. It's very unique. "Zach adds, "Attentio's training speed and context learning has not only sped up our product timeline but also has provided us with the accuracy and infrastructure we would not have found anywhere else. "

Co-Founder and CEO of Attentio, Julian Besonen states, "More and more companies are looking to incorporate Open-Weight models into their applications to avoid inherent platform risk associated with over-reliance on the frontier models." He continues, "The current state of model training is not scalable for smaller and mid-sized businesses. We're breaking down technical barriers to LLM training so that organizations of all sizes can cost-effectively realize value from AI. Skail is a testament to that vision."

Attentio has an ambitious plan to help 100 businesses drive at least one million in revenue or cost-savings directly attributed to models trained on their platform by the end of 2027. Skail plans to continually build upon its current AI functionality and expand their product into new communication channels, to exceed 20,000 users by the end of 2025.

Attentio is a Minneapolis-based technology company focused on revolutionizing Machine Learning training. Their innovative single-shot training approach allows organizations to efficiently train and align open-weight Large Language Models, significantly reducing the time and resources required for model deployment. Attentio is dedicated to breaking down technical barriers to AI adoption, enabling businesses of all sizes to harness the power of intelligent language models.

Skail AI empowers individuals to create a "Digital Clone" that captures their unique tone and communication style, allowing for highly personalized and efficient messaging. By leveraging advanced Large Language Models, Skail AI helps users maintain a genuine personal touch while scaling their communication and relationship-building efforts. Led by a team of seasoned industry experts, Skail AI is committed to making AI-driven productivity accessible to everyone and to "make business personal".

