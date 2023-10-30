Skailark providing granular insights through a digital twin of the aviation world launches global aviation CO2 emission index available for free, publicly

The index monitors quarterly trends of emissions of passenger airlines globally. The efficiency-measuring index uses 2019 as a reference (100) and monitors CO2 emissions per available seat kilometer (ASK), worldwide. Further, total emitted CO2 in million metric tons is provided. This new view provides insights both to the emission intensity/efficiency as well as the total emissions driven by a growth in flights worldwide. The data is provided through a dashboard with options to filter by region as well as aircraft type. The index is available free to the public and updated quarterly.

MUNICH, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skailark, a Data as a Service company providing its customers with unparalleled insights into the world of aviation data, is excited to announce the launch of its airline CO2 emissions index. The index monitors quarterly trends of emissions of passenger airlines globally. The efficiency-measuring index uses 2019 as a reference (100) and monitors CO2 emissions per available seat kilometer (ASK), worldwide. Further, total emitted CO2 in million metric tons is provided. Therefore, this new view provides insights both to the emission intensity/efficiency as well as the total emissions driven by a growth in flights. The data is provided through a dashboard with options to filter by region as well as aircraft type. The index is available free to the public and updated quarterly.

To learn more about the index please click here.

Skailark provides its fast-growing global customer base with data on aviation emissions, cost and revenue for every flight. This can include everything from fuel consumption and maintenance expenses to fleet planning and route optimization. Accurate and detailed data also helps airlines to benchmark their performance against their competitors to stay ahead of the curve. This bottom-up approach allows unparalleled insights.

"A solid emission data base is an essential first step on the path to emission reduction. Thus, we have built a product that helps our customers towards this goal: Skailark's aviation emissions product is the go-to source to measure and benchmark current emissions but also to model future efficiency measures." Commented Dr. Christian Soyk, CEO & Founder.

About Skailark:

Empowering the world of aviation with unparalleled data insights we provide a digital twin (data image) of the global aviation industry. Emissions, cost, revenue and other key drivers of all flights of the largest >250 airlines worldwide are modelled. Our cloud-based interface allows our customer's unparalleled competitive insights and dynamic modelling capabilities. All for best-informed decision-making on strategy, sustainability, transformation, M&A, fleet, network and aviation policy. Our data has already been used by the strongest brands in aviation, consulting and the financial services industry as well as in global media outlets.

