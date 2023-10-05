SKALE Saves Users Over $2 Billion in Gas Fees and Tops 1.5 Million Wallets, Solidifying its Position as a Dominant Player in the Blockchain Space

We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone of $2 billion USD in gas fee savings. It underscores our unwavering commitment to making blockchain technology more accessible and cost-effective for all Tweet this

High gas fees have long been a bottleneck, limiting the broader adoption and practicality of blockchain usage. SKALE's innovative approach alleviates this concern with zero-cost transactions for end users and a predictable cost model for dApp developers.

SKALE Co-Founder & CEO Jack O'Holleran elaborated, "We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone of $2 billion USD in gas fee savings. It underscores our unwavering commitment to making blockchain technology more accessible and cost-effective for all. With a rapidly expanding community and innovative solutions, SKALE is poised to shape the future of decentralized applications."

SKALE's attainment of the $2 billion gas fee savings milestone is just one representative of its growing adoption. The network also has 5 games ranked in the top 25 blockchain games in usage according to DappRadar, and is the home of Exorde, the most successful AI app running on blockchain.

There are an additional 55+ high-performance gaming, AI, and web3 social dApps scheduled to launch on SKALE this calendar year. SKALE is quickly positioning itself as a dominant player in the market as the world's fastest and most cost-effective blockchain for gaming, AI, and beyond.

About SKALE:

SKALE is the world's fastest blockchain, designed for fast, secure, user-centric Ethereum scaling. SKALE chains offer zero gas fees to end-users and have advanced features such as on-chain file storage, interchain messaging, zero-cost minting, ML/AI smart contracts, and enhanced security. The SKALE network enables developers to deploy their own EVM blockchain in minutes without sacrificing speed, security, or decentralization.

