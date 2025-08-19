SkaleSmart Named to Jacksonville Business Journal "Fast 50" List of Fastest-Growing Companies

Technology advisory firm founded in 2021 recognized for helping mid-market enterprises modernize CX, AI, cloud, and security.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkaleSmart, a strategic technology advisory firm serving mid-market and enterprise organizations, has been named to the Jacksonville Business Journal's Fast 50, recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in Northeast Florida.

Founded in 2021 by Jeff Hootselle and Daniel Beaty, SkaleSmart helps organizations navigate a complex technology marketplace and align solutions to business outcomes—from modernizing contact centers and customer experience to implementing AI strategies, enhancing cybersecurity, and optimizing telecom and cloud infrastructure.

Clients turn to SkaleSmart to make faster, smarter decisions that support growth. Based on recent client engagements, organizations routinely achieve 20–40% cost savings, accelerate key initiatives, and avoid setbacks tied to vendor misalignment or under-scoped plans.

"SkaleSmart has been a critical partner in helping us make cost-effective, operationally savvy technology decisions," said Michael Helinsky, CIO of Alivia Care. "Leaning on their technical expertise helped us scale with confidence."

"The Fast 50 recognition is really about client outcomes," said Jeff Hootselle, Founder and CEO of SkaleSmart. "When our clients scale smarter—modern CX, secure infrastructure, pragmatic AI—their teams win, their customers win, and the region's economy wins."

The Jacksonville Business Journal's Fast 50 honors companies based on revenue growth over the past three years and highlights innovation and economic vitality across the region.

Media Contact

Name: Jeff Hootselle

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 404-423-0870

Website: www.skalesmart.com

About SkaleSmart

SkaleSmart is a Jacksonville-based technology advisory firm helping mid-market and enterprise organizations modernize customer experience, contact centers, telecom, cloud, security, and AI strategies. The firm evaluates providers, de-risks decisions, and aligns technology to business goals to deliver measurable ROI. Learn more at skalesmart.com.

Media Contact

Jeff Hootselle, SkaleSmart, 1 4044230870, [email protected], www.skalesmart.com

SOURCE SkaleSmart