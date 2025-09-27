Skanteq Launches Affordable, No-App, Code-Free AR Platform for Businesses and Marketers

Skanteq Launches No-App, No-Code AR Platform Dallas-based martech startup Skanteq is breaking down barriers to augmented reality with a new platform that lets businesses launch immersive AR campaigns instantly—no apps, no coding, no developers required. Accessible via QR codes and easy to update, the browser-based tool helps brands of any size turn packaging, print, and signage into interactive experiences at an affordable cost.

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Martech startup Skanteq today announced the launch of its no-app, no-code augmented reality (AR) platform, designed to help marketers deliver immersive customer experiences without technical or financial barriers typically seen with AR solutions.

"Bringing Skanteq to market represents a major step forward in making AR truly accessible," said Ron Fountain, CEO and Founder of Skanteq. "For too long, AR has been viewed as costly, complicated, and out of reach for most businesses. Skanteq is changing that."