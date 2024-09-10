Skarin Law Group Celebrates Milestone Five-Year Anniversary!

"We are grateful for the success that we've seen over the past five years, and we cannot wait to see what the future holds for Skarin Law Group!" ~ Matthew K. Skarin Post this

As a licensed California Real Estate Broker and practicing CPA, Matthew is able to delve deeply into the forensic financial matters that often accompany many family law matters. Mr. Skarin delivers unmatched legal insight and a comprehensive, holistic look at common problems like contentious divorces, strained child custody situations, and other personal family law conflicts.

Matthew personally oversees all matters in the firm and guides his legal team through even the most complex family law cases with artful expertise and genuine compassion. Although the Covid-19 pandemic threw his fledgling firm for a loop, he and his team have more than recovered, and, as Matthew says, "Without our clients, we would not be where we are today. These past five years have been full of new opportunities, growth, and celebrations. We are excited at the bright future ahead and we look forward to an even more fruitful journey to the big 10!"

Our firm's strong values influence everything we do and have been pivotal to our success in serving our clients.

The Skarin Law Group legal team:

Represents our clients with professionalism and dignity

Approaches each client's case with compassion and understanding

Is transparent with each stage of your case, providing education and information so you can make the right choices for your family

Treats clients as we would wish to be treated

Collaborates with you to ensure you're satisfied with the direction of your case and our representation

Does whatever is necessary to achieve your goals

Please don't hesitate to contact our firm with all of your family law questions and concerns.

Media Contact

Matthew Skarin, Skarin Law Group, 1 3109753161, [email protected], https://skarinlaw.com/

SOURCE Skarin Law Group