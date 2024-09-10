Skarin Law Group Celebrates Milestone Five-Year Anniversary!

Skarin Law Group, a boutique family law firm, is celebrating its five-year anniversary. Firm founder and lead attorney Matthew K. Skarin looks back on five years of successful cases closed and many happy memories with clients and his legal team.
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. and LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Five summers ago, the Skarin Law Group opened its doors! As we look back on the last half-decade, we're overwhelmed with the number of lives we've touched and the thousands of people our legal team has been able to help. We look now to a future filled with tireless advocacy and zeal, and we know our commitment to clients just like you.
Firm founder and lead attorney Matthew K. Skarin, California's only Certified Family Law Specialist and active Certified Public Accountant, decided to create his own boutique law firm to provide top-rate family law litigation for clients facing some of the most important changes of their lives. After several successful years in a large California family law firm, Matthew came to believe that he could better serve clients in a smaller, more personal manner.
As a licensed California Real Estate Broker and practicing CPA, Matthew is able to delve deeply into the forensic financial matters that often accompany many family law matters. Mr. Skarin delivers unmatched legal insight and a comprehensive, holistic look at common problems like contentious divorces, strained child custody situations, and other personal family law conflicts.
Matthew personally oversees all matters in the firm and guides his legal team through even the most complex family law cases with artful expertise and genuine compassion. Although the Covid-19 pandemic threw his fledgling firm for a loop, he and his team have more than recovered, and, as Matthew says, "Without our clients, we would not be where we are today. These past five years have been full of new opportunities, growth, and celebrations. We are excited at the bright future ahead and we look forward to an even more fruitful journey to the big 10!"
Our firm's strong values influence everything we do and have been pivotal to our success in serving our clients.
The Skarin Law Group legal team:
- Represents our clients with professionalism and dignity
- Approaches each client's case with compassion and understanding
- Is transparent with each stage of your case, providing education and information so you can make the right choices for your family
- Treats clients as we would wish to be treated
- Collaborates with you to ensure you're satisfied with the direction of your case and our representation
- Does whatever is necessary to achieve your goals
Please don't hesitate to contact our firm with all of your family law questions and concerns.
Media Contact
Matthew Skarin, Skarin Law Group, 1 3109753161, [email protected], https://skarinlaw.com/
SOURCE Skarin Law Group
Share this article