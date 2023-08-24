SkateShred Revolutionizes Skateboard Aesthetics with Innovative Gloss Graphics Application

"With our extensive range of over 100 different shapes, we aim to be the ultimate destination for skateboarders seeking variety and customization options that can't be found elsewhere." Tweet this

Skateboarding has always been a culture defined by individuality and creativity, and SkateShred has consistently been at the forefront of providing enthusiasts with innovative ways to express themselves. With the introduction of their gloss graphics application, the company takes customization to new heights, offering a dazzling finish that not only enhances the visual appeal of the boards but also adds an extra layer of protection.

Unlike traditional methods that employ matte finishes, SkateShred's gloss graphics application involves a state-of-the-art process where a glossy layer is added over the heat transfer design. When the board passes through the heat roller, this layer melts onto the surface, creating a seamless and glossy fusion that is not only visually striking but also incredibly durable. This cutting-edge technique not only showcases the company's commitment to quality but also their dedication to pushing the boundaries of skateboard and longboard customization.

SkateShred's gloss graphics are available for their extensive range of over 100 deck shapes, ensuring that every skateboarder can find the perfect canvas to reflect their unique style. Whether it's a classic street deck, a versatile cruiser, or a longboard for those seeking adventure, SkateShred offers options for every preference and riding style.

"We believe that skateboarding is not just a sport; it's an art form, a means of self-expression. With our new gloss graphics application, we are excited to offer skateboarders a chance to showcase their creativity in an entirely new light. The glossy finish adds a touch of sophistication to the boards, turning them into genuine pieces of functional art."

SkateShred's commitment to innovation and creativity has led them to this remarkable breakthrough in skateboard aesthetics. By embracing technology and pushing the limits of design, the company reinforces its position as a true trailblazer in the industry.

