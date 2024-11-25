Skeptic-Turned-Believer Takes Readers Through His Spiritual Journey to Find Truth

How a near-death experience led James B. Polson to "discover the reality of God"

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James B. Polson once considered himself a skeptic, but when a tragic car accident caused him to reconsider his own mortality, he began to question whether he truly believed in an afterlife, heaven or hell, and where he would end up. This inspired him to begin his spiritual journey in search of the truth, which he now shares with readers in his new book, "Discovering the Reality of God."

Polson's near-death experience served as a catalyst for his spiritual awakening and led him to reevaluate his beliefs and priorities. It marked a significant turning point in his life, prompting him to seek deeper meaning and understanding of faith, God, and the afterlife. This pivotal moment ultimately set him on a path of spiritual exploration and discovery, shaping his journey from skepticism to a firm belief in the reality of God.

"I didn't know what else to do but to ask God to provide the solid evidence I needed to bring peace to

my troubled soul," Polson said. "So I formulated a prayer to lay before the throne of grace. The answer came based on a simple fact. Only God knows the future far enough ahead of time, and in clear enough detail, to be able to write history centuries before it happens. I traveled halfway around the world and saw with my own eyes that his prophecies are being fulfilled."

The book explains the biblical teaching that eternal life is a gift received solely by believing in Jesus as the Christ, the Son of God, without any work required from the believer. It goes on to discuss how, by contrast, serving Jesus does require effort and offers reasons why one might choose to serve..

Polson stresses the significance of studying the Bible as a means of understanding God's will and equipping oneself for a life of service. He quotes biblical passages that emphasize the importance of scripture in guiding one's actions and shaping one's faith. Polson also provides advice on choosing a reliable translation of the Bible and the benefits of attending a Bible-centered church.

"Discovering the Reality of God," blends personal testimony with biblical teachings, encouraging readers to deepen their faith, seek truth, and actively participate in sharing the message of God's love with others. Through engaging storytelling and insightful reflections, Polson invites readers on a journey of discovery and spiritual growth.

About the author

James B. Polson studied biomedical sciences and earned a PhD in pharmacology from the University of Missouri. After postdoctoral training at the University of Minnesota, he taught and conducted research in biochemical pharmacology at the University of South Florida, College of Medicine for thirty-three years. In the course of his search for the truth about God, he earned an MA in biblical studies from Dallas Theological Seminary. To learn more, please visit https://www.jamesbpolson.com/.

