Skilljar announces major product releases including AI and content syndication, empowering customer education teams to amplify their impact

SEATTLE, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skilljar, the external Learning Management System chosen by market leaders at LinkedIn, Asana, and Procore, is proud to announce the launch of its latest suite of features designed to elevate the impact and efficiency of customer education teams. These innovations, which include Content Syndication, Skilljar AI, Skilljar Actions, and Custom Enrollment Reports, are set to transform the way organizations deliver and measure the effectiveness of their customer education programs.

Content Syndication: Reach Learners Across LMS Platforms

Content Syndication offers a groundbreaking solution to host courses in Skilljar and then embed and launch them directly from other xAPI-enabled Learning Management Systems, such as Cornerstone OnDemand. This allows Customer Education teams to reach learners in the platforms where they already spend their time. This feature ensures dynamic content updates and comprehensive analytics, thereby addressing common challenges such as repetitive uploading of courses and version control. Content Syndication is available today for Cornerstone and syndication with Lessonly, Litmos and other xAPI-enabled LMSs will be available in the coming months.

Debbie Smith, a Skilljar customer from Visier, has been an active beta tester of the product:

"Content Syndication is a game-changer for us at Visier. It's a fantastic win-win–for me and our customers. I'll be able to significantly grow my learner base, reaching those we couldn't before. Embedding our Visier courses right into our customers' LMSs is nice but more importantly it's also a direct boost to our revenue, as we sell our courses. And for our customers? It's all about making learning more accessible. We're bringing education to them, in a familiar environment, which really helps them engage, grow, and succeed. It's a big step forward for everyone involved."

-Debbie Smith, VP of Visier University, President of Customer Education Management Association (CEdMA)

Skilljar Actions: Streamlining Operations with Automation

Skilljar introduces custom workflow automation directly in the platform to reduce manual tasks. Enhanced automation allows for the automatic grouping of learners and enrollment in courses based on learner behaviors and activities. These new automated actions mean less manual, repetitive tasks are needed when managing scaled learning programs through Skilljar, and enabling teams to focus on more strategic aspects of their education programs. Actions will be available in mid-January 2024.

Skilljar AI: Empowering Rapid Content Creation

Skilljar AI introduces three innovative features to assist Customer Education teams in generating content quickly and efficiently. These features include instantly generating course short descriptions, learning objectives, and quiz questions based on course content, all with a focus on enhancing productivity. Skilljar AI will be available in February 2024.

Custom Enrollment Reports: More Flexible Controls over Enrollment Reports

Today, Skilljar already offers deep Enrollment Analytics to understand the registration behavior of learners and what courses or certificates they've completed. Now, Skilljar has enhanced Enrollment Reports to offer unparalleled customization options for tracking and exporting enrollment data. Custom Reports allows teams to tailor Enrollment Reports to their specific needs with custom filtering, columns and the ability to save their favorite reports, facilitating better data-driven decisions. Custom Enrollment Reports will be available in February 2024.

