Skilljar Closes out 2024 with Strong Growth and Product Innovation

Key Highlights of 2024:

Record-Setting Business Growth

Skilljar achieved its strongest Q3 ever for new logo acquisition, welcoming innovative companies such as Placer and Avionté to its growing customer base. They join the likes of ZoomInfo and MasterControl, who have transitioned their growing learning programs to Skilljar to drive customer success and partner engagement at scale.

Strengthened Leadership Team

Skilljar welcomed two industry veterans to its leadership team in 2024: Tammy Hahn as Senior Vice President of Product and Chris Wyckoff as Senior Vice President of Engineering. Their expertise has been instrumental in driving product innovation and operational excellence.

Notable Product Innovations

Skilljar introduced several impactful product updates this year, including:

Content Syndication: Distribute content across multiple learning management systems with automatic updates and analytics synced in Skilljar.

External Management: Allow external stakeholders to manage their own learners in an Academy without needing back-end access to Skilljar, with upcoming capabilities for granular license management.

Powerful Automations: Enable Skilljar Actions to trigger automated email communications and learner groups, keeping them engaged and on track.

Strategic Partnerships & Integrations: Quickly create content with LearnExperts' AI-powered course authoring tool and bring Skilljar learning data into Gainsight to inform customer health scores.

Reporting Enhancements: Customize and schedule reports that automatically keep stakeholders informed of program performance with the metrics that matter most.

Industry Awards

Skilljar was named a Talented Learning Top 10 Customer/Partner LMS, marking the fourth consecutive year of recognition. The company was also recognized as one of Built In's 2025 Best Places to Work in Seattle, reflecting a continued connection to the city where Skilljar was founded.

Commitment to Accessibility

Skilljar proudly completed its Accessibility Conformance Report, adhering to the VPAT-INT 2.5 template. This milestone underscores the company's dedication to inclusivity.

Growing Platform Usage

More than 15.5 million global learners have now taken a course on the Skilljar platform. They have completed 448 million lessons and 45 million courses—numbers that continue to grow as more and more companies transition their scaling education programs to Skilljar.

Looking Ahead

As Skilljar continues its growth, the company remains committed to delivering world-class LMS solutions that enable its customers to achieve measurable business outcomes through education.

"The momentum we've built this year is just the beginning. We're inspired by the success of our customers and excited about the innovations and partnerships on the horizon," said Sandi Lin.

For more information about Skilljar's solutions and achievements, visit www.skilljar.com.

About Skilljar

Skilljar is the leading Learning Management Software (LMS) platform designed for external training programs. With its innovative technology and customer-first approach, Skilljar enables companies to scale customer and partner education, driving business growth and success. For more information, visit www.skilljar.com.

