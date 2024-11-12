Skillmatics Named a Winner in Good Housekeeping's 2024 Toy Awards

"We truly believe in the impact of learning through play and when a game is fun, kids will come back to it over and over and continue to play and learn. This win is a testament to our dedicated team of educators and game designers that deliver on their learn-through-play promise." Post this

My Storybook Art Kit was designed to encourage kids to explore their imagination and creativity. The kit provides budding artists and young writers with everything they need to create their own storybooks, including writing prompts to inspire new ideas, vocabulary lists to learn new words, and stickers and markers to bring their stories to life. Each kit includes 2 hardbound storybooks, 100+ colorful stickers, 50+ DIY stickers, 5 writing prompts, 13 vocabulary lists, 8 markers, 2 pencils, and an instruction manual.

"It is such an honor to be recognized by the industry experts at Good Housekeeping. And even more exciting is that kids played a critical role in the review process…there is no greater endorsement for our games than that," says Dhvanil Sheth, founder and CEO of Skillmatics. "We truly believe in the impact of learning through play and when a game is fun, kids will come back to it over and over and continue to play and learn. This win is a testament to our dedicated team of educators and game designers that deliver on their learn-through-play promise."

Skillmatics is a game company dedicated to developing learning and play experiences for kids of all ages, and their families, and to inspire a lifelong love of learning and play. The award-winning products are designed by a global team of educators and game designers to deliver on their learn-through-play promise. Skillmatics creates all games with simplicity, durability, safety, sustainability, longevity, and above all, wholesome learning fun in mind. Skillmatics games create fun family game nights, and make perfect gifts at affordable price points.

Skillmatics is a leading global education brand led by a team of educators, game and product designers who are dedicated to creating innovative and holistic ways for children to learn through play. They are deeply committed to their mission of developing educational products that bring joy to children and help them reach their full potential. With top-selling games such as Guess in 10, Train of Thought, Found It, and many more, Skillmatics is a rapidly growing consumer brand in the US and globally. Skillmatics is carried in thousands of retail locations, and is trusted by hundreds of educational institutions. For more information, please visit Skillmatics on Amazon, Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok.

