Skillmatics Wins Two PARENTS 2025 Best Toys Awards With Aqua Puffs and First to 5!

First to 5! delivers fast-paced fun through a dynamic word game that keeps players engaged from start to finish. Each round, players race to write five words that fit the category and starting letters – while Wild Cards keep the competition unpredictable. Unique answers earn points, rewarding originality and clever thinking, and the quick-fire format makes it a favorite across generations. First to 5! combines vocabulary-building with laughter and friendly competition, making it a go-to for family game nights, classrooms and gatherings of all kinds.

"Winning two PARENTS Best Toys Awards is an incredible honor," said Dhvanil Sheth, founder and CEO of Skillmatics. "These products reflect our mission to reimagine play in ways that inspire curiosity, independence, and a lifelong love of learning."

From bestsellers such as Guess in 10 and Foil Fun to this year's PARENTS-recognized Aqua Puffs and First to 5!, Skillmatics has built a track record of creating play that is both meaningful and fun. With more than 10 million products sold across 20 countries, the PARENTS awards affirm the company's consistency in delivering toys that build skills, boost confidence, and make learning an experience kids truly enjoy.

Skillmatics is a leading global education brand led by a team of educators, game and product designers who are dedicated to creating innovative and holistic ways for children to learn through play. They are deeply committed to their mission of developing educational products that bring joy to children and help them reach their full potential. With top-selling games and activities such as Guess in 10, Foil Fun, Poke-in-Art, and many more, Skillmatics is a rapidly growing consumer brand in the US and globally, with 10M happy families worldwide. Skillmatics is carried in thousands of retail locations and is trusted by hundreds of educational institutions. Retailers include: Walmart, Office Depot, Barnes & Noble, Meijer, Kohl's, Amazon and TikTok Shop.

