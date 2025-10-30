SkillNet Solutions Names Sonali Damle CEO, Accelerating Customer-First Transformation and Full-Service Commerce Innovation

"SkillNet isn't just realizing its own future, we're defining it in real-time for our clients," said Vidya Damle, Chair of the Board. "Sonali brings bold energy, transformative insight, and a relentless drive for excellence. She is poised to propel SkillNet into a new era of hypergrowth." Post this

"SkillNet isn't just realizing its own future, we're defining it in real-time for our clients," said Vidya Damle, Chair of the Board. "Sonali brings bold energy, transformative insight, and a relentless drive for excellence. She partners with organizations to unlock growth, navigate complexity, and lead with purpose. As a catalyst for innovation, she is poised to propel SkillNet and its partners into a new era of hypergrowth."

Sonali Damle has over two decades of global experience leading customer-first transformations for global companies and digital-native brands. At Bain & Company, she spearheaded global centers of expertise in various verticals including consumer and retail analytics delivering measurable impact at scale. She blends this strategic clarity with emotional intelligence, empowering teams to experiment boldly and connect deeply with those they serve.

"It's about inspiring momentum through shared goals, with our customers and our teams alike," said Sonali Damle. "SkillNet's next chapter will be defined by cutting-edge technology, and solutions that anticipate customer needs before they are spoken. The opportunity in retail is immense. By embracing digital disruption, we can accelerate growth and deliver lasting value. We're here to bring deep expertise, bold thinking, and relentless focus to our clients' digital agenda."

Under Sonali's leadership, SkillNet is accelerating its investment in AI-powered solutions, automation, and product innovation. From personalization pilots to internal workflow optimization, every initiative begins with the customer's biggest pain point and builds toward measurable impact. The company's evolution includes expanding into merchandising, payments, and cloud consulting, ensuring clients are equipped for next-generation commerce.

"My approach is always people first," Damle added. "That means putting SkillNet's team at the center of innovation, executing for our clients with precision and creativity, and inspiring everyone, customers and partners alike, with solutions built to drive growth. Our future is about action-oriented technology that makes business better, sharper, and more rewarding for everyone involved."

