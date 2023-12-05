SkillNet Solutions' Oracle Retail Implementation Drives Remarkable Success for Portabella

SkillNet Solutions Inc., Makers of Modern Commerce and a global leader in digital transformation, partnered with Portabella, a premier men's specialty retailer based in New York City, to successfully design and execute Portabella's digital transformation. Leveraging SkillNet's expertise, Portabella modernized its in-store operations by implementing Oracle Retail Xstore POS and Xstore Office, thereby elevating its omnichannel experiences. Karl Ashmawy, President of Portabella, commended the transformative partnership, emphasizing SkillNet's pivotal role in unifying customer experiences across diverse brands. CEO Anurag Mehta reiterated SkillNet's commitment to enhancing customer experiences and operational efficiency, while supporting Portabella's retail transformation journey."
SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkillNet Solutions Inc., Makers of Modern Commerce and global leader in digital transformation and Portabella, a leading men's specialty retailer, are excited to announce the successful completion of Portabella's ambitious digital transformation journey. SkillNet's expertise in Oracle Retail solutions played a pivotal role in modernizing Portabella's in-store operations, marking a significant milestone in the retailer's commitment to growth and exceptional customer experiences.
Situated in the heart of New York City, Portabella is the largest privately owned men's specialty store in the United States. With a vast collection of the latest fashion trends in clothing, footwear, and accessories, Portabella has an array of distinctive brands, including Portabella, Fino, Quails, and Archie Jacobson stores. This diverse selection is thoughtfully curated from a network of over 600 vendors and suppliers.
Having recently strengthened their e-commerce presence, Portabella embarked on a mission to elevate their omnichannel infrastructure by modernizing their point-of-sale systems, ensuring a seamless, consistent, and contemporary shopping experience for their valued customers.
"Our partnership with SkillNet Solutions has been transformative. To fuel our growth, embrace an omnichannel strategy, and ensure a uniform customer experience across all our brands, we collaborated with SkillNet to modernize our in-store systems." Said Karl Ashmawy, President, Portabella" Their deep expertise in Oracle Retail has been instrumental in our success."
Portabella has achieved remarkable results with the implementation of Oracle Retail Xstore Point-of-Service (POS) and Oracle Retail Xstore Office. The integrated solution serves as the technology foundation for Portabella's growth, enabling them to provide an exceptional shopping experience and seamless interactions for customers across all channels.
"We are thrilled to be part of Portabella's remarkable digital transformation journey. Our deep-rooted expertise in Oracle Retail allowed us to tailor a solution precisely to Portabella's unique needs." Said Anurag Mehta, CEO, SkillNet Solutions Inc. "This partnership underscores our joint commitment to elevating the customer experience, driving operational efficiency, and positioning Portabella's retail operations for a prosperous future."
