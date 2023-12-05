SkillNet Solutions' Oracle Retail Implementation Drives Remarkable Success for Portabella

Our partnership has been transformative. To fuel growth, embrace an omnichannel strategy, and ensure uniform customer experiences, we collaborated with SkillNet to modernize our store systems. Said Karl A, President, Portabella. Their expertise in Oracle Retail has been instrumental in our success. Post this

Having recently strengthened their e-commerce presence, Portabella embarked on a mission to elevate their omnichannel infrastructure by modernizing their point-of-sale systems, ensuring a seamless, consistent, and contemporary shopping experience for their valued customers.

"Our partnership with SkillNet Solutions has been transformative. To fuel our growth, embrace an omnichannel strategy, and ensure a uniform customer experience across all our brands, we collaborated with SkillNet to modernize our in-store systems." Said Karl Ashmawy, President, Portabella" Their deep expertise in Oracle Retail has been instrumental in our success."

Portabella has achieved remarkable results with the implementation of Oracle Retail Xstore Point-of-Service (POS) and Oracle Retail Xstore Office. The integrated solution serves as the technology foundation for Portabella's growth, enabling them to provide an exceptional shopping experience and seamless interactions for customers across all channels.

"We are thrilled to be part of Portabella's remarkable digital transformation journey. Our deep-rooted expertise in Oracle Retail allowed us to tailor a solution precisely to Portabella's unique needs." Said Anurag Mehta, CEO, SkillNet Solutions Inc. "This partnership underscores our joint commitment to elevating the customer experience, driving operational efficiency, and positioning Portabella's retail operations for a prosperous future."

