SkillNet Solutions Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments to Drive Innovation and Strategic Growth in Commerce Technology

We're excited to welcome Prakash and Marc to our leadership team as we expand in AI/Gen AI and commerce technology," said Anurag Mehta, CEO, SkillNet Solutions. "Their expertise will be key in driving innovation and strengthening our position as a leader in modern commerce. Post this

To support SkillNet in its next phase of growth, Prakash Chandra has been appointed as Chief Technology Officer. Prakash brings over 28 years of experience in technology strategy, innovation, and leadership, with a strong focus on cloud architecture, digital transformation, and AI-driven solutions. He joins SkillNet from PwC, where he was Managing Director and CTO, overseeing the development of PwC's Gen AI platform, which is used by thousands of associates globally.

In his new role, Prakash will be responsible for driving the development of AI-powered solutions for clients and advancing SkillNet's AI/Gen AI adoption across its existing service offerings. Reporting directly to the CEO, Prakash will work closely with other leaders in the company to ensure SkillNet remains at the forefront of innovation in commerce technology.

Marc Saffer Joins SkillNet as Strategic Advisor

In addition to the new CTO, SkillNet has appointed Marc Saffer as a Strategic Advisor. Marc is a highly respected retail technology thought leader with over 25 years of experience, having served as CIO at J.Crew, Claire's, and Duane Reade, as well as in senior leadership roles at Estée Lauder and Macy's.

As Strategic Advisor, Marc will support SkillNet's leadership team in several key areas, including shaping the company's Commerce and AI/Gen AI strategy and acting as an evangelist for SkillNet at industry events and on digital channels.

"We are thrilled to welcome both Prakash and Marc to our leadership team as we continue to expand our capabilities in AI/Gen AI, and commerce technology," said Anurag Mehta, CEO of SkillNet Solutions Inc. "Prakash's extensive expertise in digital transformation and AI, combined with Marc's deep understanding of commerce, will play pivotal roles in supporting SkillNet clients through the next wave of innovation. Their vision and experience will help us strengthen our strategic initiatives and position SkillNet as a leader in modern commerce."

With these key leadership appointments, SkillNet is well-positioned to continue its growth and drive transformative solutions for its clients, ensuring they stay ahead in the rapidly evolving commerce landscape.

