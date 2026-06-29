SkillSignal Becomes the First Construction Safety Platform With Its Own Specification on ARCAT. New listing moves worker safety and compliance into the design and preconstruction phase, before crews ever mobilize SkillSignal, the all-in-one construction safety, compliance, and risk control platform, today announced it is the first construction safety and compliance company to publish its own product specification on ARCAT, the largest free building product research and specification platform in North America.

PRINCETON, N.J., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkillSignal, the all-in-one construction safety, compliance, and risk control platform, today announced it is the first construction safety and compliance company to publish its own product specification on ARCAT, the largest free building product research and specification platform in North America.

For more than three decades, ARCAT has been the resource architects, engineers, and specifiers rely on to decide what goes into a project. SkillSignal's listing includes a complete CSI three-part specification under Division 01, General Requirements, covering health, safety, and emergency response procedures, alongside a product listing under access control and identification management systems. The content is free and open to every design and construction professional on the platform, with no subscription or login required.

The placement matters because of where it sits in the project timeline. Most of the industry meets safety and compliance at the jobsite gate, after crews have mobilized and the schedule is already live. By then the cost of a gap is high and the room to fix it is small. The decisions that shape a project's risk profile are made far earlier, in design and preconstruction, and they ripple through bidding, procurement, and every day of work that follows.

By appearing on ARCAT, SkillSignal puts safety and compliance in front of specifiers at the moment those early decisions are made. Teams can plan worker credential management, safety training, and site access before a single crew is scheduled, so requirements are understood and budgeted rather than discovered in the field.

"Safety has always been treated as a field problem, something you handle once crews are already on site. We have never seen it that way. The most consequential safety decisions get made on paper, long before anyone breaks ground. Being on ARCAT puts us in that conversation when it actually counts, not at the gate when there is little room left to act," said Sebastien, CEO of SkillSignal.

SkillSignal is used by more than 120 contractors and reports time savings of seven to ten hours per jobsite each week. The platform combines a multilingual worker app, QR-based site access control, credential and certification tracking, digital documentation, incident reporting, and reporting and analytics, with an AI module for job hazard analysis and pre-task planning.

The SkillSignal company profile and specification are live now on ARCAT at arcat.com/company/skillsignal-inc-54903.

About SkillSignal

SkillSignal is an all-in-one construction safety, compliance, and risk control platform built specifically for the construction industry. It helps general contractors, trade contractors, and site safety professionals manage worker credentials, safety training, site access, and audit-ready reporting. SkillSignal is based in New York, NY and Princeton, NJ. Learn more at skillsignal.com.

Media Contact

Hubert Kolka, SkillSignal, 1 917-734-3850, [email protected], www.skillsignal.com

SOURCE SkillSignal