SkillsTX is Now Proudly Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to the SkillsTX Talent eXperience Platform (TXP) and can now take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkillsTX today announced the availability of its Talent eXperience Platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. SkillsTX and their customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

SkillsTX is a world leader in unlocking digital potential in your people. With our application, you, your people, your teams, and your company are better able to succeed in the data and digital economy.

SkillsTX is a leading application utilising the SFIA framework to create a skills inventory of your business and identify the skill requirements to support your business plans. Through role profiling you can analyze skills gaps and develop career action plans to provide your business, your team, and even yourself the skills to exceed company objectives and outperform in a competitive skills marketplace. Our sophisticated workforce analytics leverages Power BI Embedded, which enables business leaders to take accurate, strategic decisions to empower world-class digital teams.

Paul Collins, CEO and Co-founder of SkillsTX, said, "We soon realized the potential market reach by being on the Azure Marketplace and are excited to be able to help more companies address the rapid pace of change and demand for digital skills. The rise of generative AI and ChatGPT as the fastest-growing app in history is showing how quickly these skills can create one company and turn the tables for another. We hope to arm our clients with the skills - read: people - that will be the difference."

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome SkillsTX's solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about the Talent eXperience Platform at its page in the Azure Marketplace.

About SkillsTX

The SkillsTX Talent eXperience Platform is based around the Skills Framework for the Information Age (SFIA). We have embedded hundreds of years of SFIA consultancy experience into the platform so you can benefit from all that collective knowledge. This means that your on-boarding, implementation, and embedding processes are easy and follow best practice to ensure you realize benefits within 2 months. We offer over 670 sample role templates and fully automated assessments, including reminders.

