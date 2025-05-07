SkillsUSA Commemorates Anniversary, Celebrates 60 Years of Student Success

Our 60th anniversary is both a milestone celebration and a call to action to the nation to invest in the future of skilled talent. As we celebrate this anniversary, SkillsUSA is boldly charting the course of the future of America's workforce. Post this

To mark this milestone, SkillsUSA has launched the Drive to 65, a bold initiative to reach 1 million students annually by 2030 for our 65th anniversary. This strategic vision reinforces the organization's long-standing commitment to providing high-quality career and technical education (CTE) for more students. A key tenet of the plan includes building a digital ecosystem to provide accessibility and support for students and educators to track their SkillsUSA learning journey in school and through their career. With dedicated industry partners, innovative programming and a national network of highly engaged educators and mentors, SkillsUSA continues to inspire the next generation to achieve personal and professional excellence.

SkillsUSA is celebrating the 60th anniversary on May 8 by holding a special event in Washington, D.C. with congressional champions, industry partners and SkillsUSA student leaders, as well as a ceremonial signing of a congressional resolution and student scholarship presentations. The organization also released The SkillsUSA Heritage Hub digital history website (http://www.heritage.skillsusa.org/) and is developing a new documentary featuring founders, past leaders and Executive Director Chelle Travis sharing her vision for the future. For more information about SkillsUSA and how to get involved, visit http://www.skillsusa.org.

SkillsUSA is the #1 workforce development organization for students, empowering them to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders and responsible community members. SkillsUSA represents more than 442,000 career and technical education students and teachers in middle schools, high schools and college/postsecondary institutions nationwide. Those members represent 130 in-demand occupational areas, from 3-D animation to welding. A vital solution to the skills gap, SkillsUSA has served over 15 million members since its founding in 1965. Learn more at http://www.skillsusa.org and follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SkillsUSA), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/SkillsUSA/#), X (https://x.com/SkillsUSA) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/skillsusa/posts/?feedView=all).

