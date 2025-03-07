SkillsUSA Membership Exceeds Last Year's Record, Sets New All-Time High

Every industry is seeking talented skilled workers as the number of unfilled skilled jobs continues to grow. SkillsUSA students have the technical, workplace and personal skills that employers need, but most entry-level employees lack. Post this

SkillsUSA has seen continued membership growth as industry demand for skilled employees and students' interest in skilled careers are increasing nationwide.

"There's never been a better time to be skilled," said Chelle Travis, SkillsUSA's executive director. "Every industry is seeking talented skilled workers as the number of unfilled skilled jobs continues to grow. SkillsUSA students have the technical, workplace and personal skills that employers need, but most entry-level employees lack."

Achieving the largest membership in SkillsUSA's history is thanks to the hard work and dedication of every staff member, state director, chapter advisor and student member who share the value and impact of membership with friends, family and community. It's also testament to SkillsUSA's collaboration with industry partners that ensures industry-developed standards are integrated in SkillsUSA classrooms and competitions.

"We connect industry and education," Travis said. "Having SkillsUSA membership on your resume shows employers you have the skills you need to not only get hired but also succeed in your career. That's the SkillsUSA advantage."

SkillsUSA has served over 15 million members since its founding in 1965. Then, known as the Vocational Industrial Clubs of America, or VICA, the organization started with 200 students in 14 states. SkillsUSA now is in all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

To learn more about SkillsUSA membership, visit https://www.skillsusa.org/join/.

About SkillsUSA

SkillsUSA is the #1 workforce development organization for students, empowering them to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders and responsible community members. SkillsUSA represents more than 438,000 career and technical education students and teachers in middle schools, high schools and college/postsecondary institutions nationwide. Those members represent 130 in-demand occupational areas, from 3-D animation to welding. A vital solution to the skills gap, SkillsUSA has served over 15 million members since its founding in 1965. Learn more at https://www.skillsusa.org/ and follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SkillsUSA), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/SkillsUSA/#), X (https://www.instagram.com/SkillsUSA/#) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/skillsusa/).

Media Contact

Clare Briner, SkillsUSA, 703-737-0625, [email protected], www.SkillsUSA.org

SOURCE SkillsUSA