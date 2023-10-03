SkillsUSA Names Autodesk's Mary Hope McQuiston as a Representative on the SkillsUSA Board of Directors

I am looking forward to working with the board and staff of SkillsUSA to empower students to become skilled professionals and prepare them for the future of work Tweet this

McQuiston leads all aspects of Autodesk Education Experiences' business, as well as the company's global certification and Autodesk Learning Partner programs. Before joining the education team, she held executive roles in Autodesk Platform Services, consumer and 3D printing, and construction businesses. Prior to Autodesk, McQuiston held various leadership roles at SaaS-based healthcare supply chain management, industrial marketplace, and CD-ROM publishing companies. She sees a daily need for skilled world-class workers and leaders and is committed to growing her relationship with SkillsUSA.

"SkillsUSA is honored to have a business and industry representative like Mary Hope McQuiston serve on our national board of directors," said SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis. "Her work with Autodesk and its relationship with SkillsUSA has made such a positive difference for CTE and for SkillsUSA's mission."

About SkillsUSA

SkillsUSA is America's proud champion of the skilled trades. It's a student-led partnership of education and industry that's building the skilled workforce our nation depends on with graduates who are career ready, day one. Representing nearly 380,000 career and technical education students and teachers, SkillsUSA chapters thrive in middle schools, high schools and college/postsecondary institutions nationwide. SkillsUSA's mission empowers students to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders and responsible community members. That mission is accomplished through the SkillsUSA Framework of Personal Skills, Workplace Skills and Technical Skills Grounded in Academics, which is integrated into the classroom curriculum. Through Framework instruction, students develop the character-shaping leadership skills — teamwork, communication, professionalism and more — that successful careers and lives demand. At the same time, students hone their high-level technical skills against current industry standards in more than 130 skilled trade areas, from 3-D Animation to Welding. The result? Focused, confident and highly skilled graduates who are ready to work, ready to lead and ready to make a difference in our schools, workplaces and communities. A vital solution to the skills gap, where more in-demand skilled trades positions are available than qualified professionals to fill them, SkillsUSA has served over 14 million difference-making members since 1965. To learn more, visit http://www.skillsusa.org.

