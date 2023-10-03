SkillsUSA Names Dr. Bart Taylor as an Education Representative on the SkillsUSA Board of Directors

I am looking forward to working with the board and staff to help SkillsUSA continue to empower students to become skilled professionals, career-ready-leaders and responsible community leaders and to champion the future of skilled trades workers Tweet this

Taylor currently works as a CTE program specialist for Bryan Independent School District and is a dedicated educator with over 23 years of experience in the field of career and technical education. He offers a proven track record of commended performance in teaching and leadership with a passion for education and a commitment to continually pursue student, school and community success. Taylor has served on the executive board of the Texas Industrial Vocational Association, and his experience also includes high school and university teaching, motivational speaking, district and curriculum and instructional coaching, professional development planning/presenting, high school webpage administration, e2it3 president and the robotics/engineering club head sponsor. Taylor recently served as the director of membership and education for SkillsUSA Texas and is currently a lecturer at both Texas A&M University and Sam Houston State University. Graduating from Texas A&M University with a doctorate in curriculum and instruction, his area of focus included CTE, career and technical student organizations and educational technology.

"SkillsUSA is honored to have an education representative like Bart Taylor serve on our national board of directors," said SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis. "His work as an educator and his relationship with SkillsUSA has made such a positive difference for CTE and for SkillsUSA's mission."

About SkillsUSA

SkillsUSA is America's proud champion of the skilled trades. It's a student-led partnership of education and industry that's building the skilled workforce our nation depends on with graduates who are career ready, day one. Representing nearly 380,000 career and technical education students and teachers, SkillsUSA chapters thrive in middle schools, high schools and college/postsecondary institutions nationwide. SkillsUSA's mission empowers students to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders and responsible community members. That mission is accomplished through the SkillsUSA Framework of Personal Skills, Workplace Skills and Technical Skills Grounded in Academics, which is integrated into the classroom curriculum. Through Framework instruction, students develop the character-shaping leadership skills — teamwork, communication, professionalism and more — that successful careers and lives demand. At the same time, students hone their high-level technical skills against current industry standards in more than 130 skilled trade areas, from 3-D Animation to Welding. The result? Focused, confident and highly skilled graduates who are ready to work, ready to lead and ready to make a difference in our schools, workplaces and communities. A vital solution to the skills gap, where more in-demand skilled trades positions are available than qualified professionals to fill them, SkillsUSA has served over 14 million difference-making members since 1965. To learn more, visit http://www.skillsusa.org.

Media Contact

Jane Short, SkillsUSA, 703-737-0612, [email protected], www.SkillsUSA.org

Karen Kitzel, SkillsUSA, 703-737-0607, [email protected], www.SkillsUSA.org

SOURCE SkillsUSA