SkillsUSA Names IAA's Mark Helvenston as a Representative on the SkillsUSA Board of Directors

I am looking forward to working with the board and staff to champion the future of skilled trades workers and help SkillsUSA continue to empower students to become responsible, career-ready leaders within their communities

Helvenston leads industry relations for IAA, spearheading strategic partnerships with organizations that support the automotive industry. He serves on several boards and committees, including a seat on the Collision Repair Education Foundation Board of Trustees, he is a trustee for CIECA and is a technical committee member for the SkillsUSA Championships. Helvenston has held several management positions at IAA since joining that organization in 2003. A 30-year veteran of the automotive claims industry, he was previously vice president of sales and marketing with Greenleaf Acquisitions, a division of the Ford Motor Company.

"SkillsUSA is honored to have a business and industry representative like Mark Helvenston serve on our national board of directors," said SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis. "His work with IAA and its relationship with SkillsUSA has made such a positive difference for career and technical education and for SkillsUSA's mission."

About SkillsUSA

SkillsUSA is America's proud champion of the skilled trades. It's a student-led partnership of education and industry that's building the skilled workforce our nation depends on with graduates who are career ready, day one. Representing nearly 380,000 career and technical education students and teachers, SkillsUSA chapters thrive in middle schools, high schools and college/postsecondary institutions nationwide. SkillsUSA's mission empowers students to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders and responsible community members. That mission is accomplished through the SkillsUSA Framework of Personal Skills, Workplace Skills and Technical Skills Grounded in Academics, which is integrated into the classroom curriculum. Through Framework instruction, students develop the character-shaping leadership skills — teamwork, communication, professionalism and more — that successful careers and lives demand. At the same time, students hone their high-level technical skills against current industry standards in more than 130 skilled trade areas, from 3-D Animation to Welding. The result? Focused, confident and highly skilled graduates who are ready to work, ready to lead and ready to make a difference in our schools, workplaces and communities. A vital solution to the skills gap, where more in-demand skilled trades positions are available than qualified professionals to fill them, SkillsUSA has served over 14 million difference-making members since 1965. To learn more, visit http://www.skillsusa.org.

Media Contact

