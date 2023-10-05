SkillsUSA Names Jacqueline Walker as an Education Representative on the SkillsUSA Board of Directors

I am looking forward to working with the board and staff to help SkillsUSA continue to empower students to become skilled professionals, career-ready-leaders and responsible community leaders and to champion the future of skilled trades workers Tweet this

Walker is a SkillsUSA Ohio alumni and the state director for SkillsUSA Ohio. She has a master's degree in nursing from Drexel University with a focus on leadership and management systems. While having an incredibly rewarding career as an emergency trauma nurse for 12 years, she discovered that working with students in SkillsUSA and career and technical education is her true passion. Walker began her path with SkillsUSA as a student in 2001 and as an officer in 2002. For the last 13 years, she has held several positions in the organization including being a member of the board, state staff, program manager and assistant state director. Her primary focus within the organization is building partnerships between business and industry, educators, students and community leaders to provide the most opportunities for students to be successful and job-ready, day-one. She also works with state officers, and the leadership and championships programs teaching students how to become the type of worker that business and industry is seeking.

"SkillsUSA is honored to have a business and industry representative like Jackie Walker serve on our national board of directors," said SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis. "Her work with SkillsUSA Ohio and its relationship with SkillsUSA has made such a positive difference for CTE and for SkillsUSA's mission."

