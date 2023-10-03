SkillsUSA Names Magna International's Charman Meador as a Representative on the SkillsUSA Board of Directors

I am looking forward to working with the board and staff to help SkillsUSA continue to empower students to become skilled professionals, career-ready-leaders and responsible community leaders and to champion the future of skilled trades workers Tweet this

Meador started her career with manufactured homes builder Fleetwood Homes. After 18 years, she transitioned to working for a Magna division in Bowling Green, Ky. In 2011, she moved to a new job with Magna in Birmingham, Ala., where she first connected with SkillsUSA Alabama. In 2017, she was promoted to HR Director for Cosma USA, a subsidiary of Magna International, where she has played a critical role in bringing Magna to the table for SkillsUSA as an Official Partner. She is currently working with SkillsUSA state associations that have Magna divisions to get them onboarded to support local chapters. Meador sees a daily need for skilled world-class workers and leaders and is committed to growing the relationship with SkillsUSA.

"SkillsUSA is honored to have a business and industry representative like Charman Meador serve on our national board of directors," said SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis. "Her work with Magna International and its relationship with SkillsUSA has made such a positive difference for CTE and for SkillsUSA's mission."

