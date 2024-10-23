Skilltrade Launches Innovative Training Models to Address Nationwide Healthcare Worker Shortages and Growing Demand for Skilled Trades

Positioned to make a major impact, Skilltrade aims to graduate 25,000 licensed and credentialed healthcare professionals over the next three years while forging nationwide partnerships with employers across healthcare and skilled trades to address this critical workforce gap. Post this

Skilltrade's innovative model addresses the urgent need for skilled healthcare professionals, with a projected shortage of 10.2 million allied health workers by 2030. Positioned to make a major impact, Skilltrade aims to graduate 25,000 licensed and credentialed healthcare professionals over the next three years while forging nationwide partnerships with employers across healthcare and skilled trades to address this critical workforce gap.

The next phase of medical assistant training will launch in January 2025, blending immersive online learning and hands-on lab training conducted by experienced instructors, hosted at partner medical facilities after hours. This will allow host sites, such as those who own private practices or operate hospitals, to generate additional revenue by partnering with Skilltrade to provide student training facilities while also presenting students with a flexible and affordable pathway to certification and career growth. Skilltrade plans to launch 15 new host campuses within six months through strategic partnerships, beginning with Renaissance Plastic Surgery in Michigan.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Skilltrade and host student lab training as part of their hybrid training program," said host partner Dr. William Stefani of Renaissance Plastic Surgery. "This collaboration aligns with our commitment to provide high-quality education and training opportunities in our community and also allows us to leverage our space when the office is closed."

Skilltrade's has also partnered with Medical Sales College, enabling them to expand their campus footprint in key markets, making optimal use of their existing facilities while providing students with more opportunities for hands-on training and networking. As Travis Miller, CEO of Medical Sales College stated, "We're incredibly excited to partner with Skilltrade. This collaboration will allow us to make better use of our existing facilities and provide their students with even more opportunities for hands-on training and networking. By partnering with Skilltrade, we're not only investing in students' futures but also paying it forward by contributing to the growth of the healthcare workforce."

In addition to offering comprehensive training programs and revenue-generating partnership opportunities, Skilltrade also partners with healthcare employers to deliver a pipeline of pre-screened, qualified candidates through tailored training programs designed to meet their specific hiring needs. Healthcare employers can benefit from reduced hiring costs, access to a reliable stream of skilled, job-ready professionals, and the ability to further train their existing workforce or re-skill individuals through a customized training curriculum. Selected candidates receive free, high-quality training, with guaranteed employment upon completion, which means immediate earning potential upon enrollment.

Skilltrade's partnership with Together Women's Health involves developing a specialized training program for the organization's medical assistants. "We're thrilled to have partnered with Skilltrade to develop a customized 10-hour medical assistant training program for our staff," said Anthony Ahee, CEO of Together Women's Health. "This initiative reflects our dedication to offering our medical assistants top-notch training and development. By giving them the tools and knowledge to grow, we're helping them take on greater responsibilities and make an even bigger impact within our team."

Skilltrade is actively seeking talented individuals to join their team, along with healthcare employers who want to be part of a growing network of organizations making a significant impact on the healthcare industry. Those interested in partnering with Skilltrade to provide training opportunities for students, employees, or the community may contact them at (844) 218-2494 or email [email protected].

About Skilltrade

Skilltrade is a mission-driven organization dedicated to empowering individuals and transforming the workforce through innovative education and training solutions. For more information, please visit skilltrade.com.

Media Contact

Media Relations, Skilltrade, Inc., 1 844-218-2494, [email protected], skilltrade.com

SOURCE Skilltrade, Inc.