Skimmer Raises $74M in Growth Capital from Mainsail Partners

Investment to support continued product innovation and customer success for pool service management platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skimmer, a leading software provider for pool service businesses, announced today that it has raised $74 million in growth capital from Mainsail Partners, a growth equity firm investing in vertical SaaS companies. The investment will help Skimmer further enhance its product suite while continuing to deliver a seamless customer experience to pool service businesses of all sizes.

"Our purpose at Skimmer has always been to help our customers build great businesses," said Jack Nelson, CEO of Skimmer. "We will be able to expand our technology and team even more rapidly with this investment from Mainsail, which has deep experience helping software businesses grow. This is a huge win for our customers, employees, and the entire industry."

Founded in 2017, Skimmer provides an all-in-one pool service management platform with innovative tools for scheduling, route optimization, billing and payments, customer communication, and support. It is used by more than 29,000 pool professionals to help them save time, deliver a seamless customer experience, and grow their businesses.

"Skimmer has established itself as a leading business management solution for pool service professionals by building a great product and team of highly talented and passionate people," said Gavin Turner, co-founder and Managing Partner at Mainsail. "We're excited to support Jack and the Skimmer team as they continue to innovate on their feature-rich platform and help customers scale efficiently from start-up pool pros to dominant players in their markets."

Peter Freeland and Shane Skiffington of Unbundled Capital will remain on the Board of Directors, and as part of this investment, will be joined by Gavin Turner and Anthony Hayes of Mainsail Partners.

"We're incredibly proud and humbled by what we have been able to accomplish at Skimmer in partnership with Jack and team. Since Unbundled's initial investment in 2020, Skimmer has built a highly talented team and driven impressive growth," said Peter Freeland, founder and Partner at Unbundled Capital. "We've built a strong foundation, and we look forward to working with Mainsail to continue creating customer value while sustaining Skimmer's notable leadership position in the pool services market."

About Skimmer:

Skimmer is America's most widely used pool service platform. The company is on a mission to modernize the pool and spa service and repair industry through easy-to-use software and best-in-class support. Over 29,000 pool service professionals servicing 700,000 pools in North America use Skimmer to get organized, get paid faster, and grow their businesses.

About Mainsail Partners:

Mainsail Partners is a growth equity firm that partners with founders of bootstrapped software companies to help them realize their potential. For more than 20 years, Mainsail has been helping management teams navigate the challenges and opportunities that come with rapidly scaling a software company. The firm includes women and men who are former software company operators who have seen these challenges first-hand. Mainsail offers assistance across various functional areas, including talent, finance, customer success, sales and marketing, product management, and R&D. With offices in Austin and San Francisco, the firm has raised over $2.2 billion in committed capital and invested in more than seventy companies. For more information, visit www.mainsailpartners.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.

Unbundled Capital:

Unbundled Capital is a permanent capital firm of founders, investors, and operators that partner with high-growth B2B software companies looking to transform their industries. The firm focuses on vertical SaaS, embedded payments, and marketplace business models. Learn more at https://www.unbundledcapital.com/.

