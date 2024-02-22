Skin Expert Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose joins Haute Beauty Network as a skin expert representing the New York, NY market.
NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blair Murphy-Rose, MD, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist in New York City and founder of Skincare Junkie®. She is an accomplished cosmetic, medical, and surgical dermatologist specializing in leading-edge facial rejuvenation techniques, including injectable fillers and botulinum toxin injections, advanced laser procedures, noninvasive body contouring, and removing lumps and bumps with precision. She is an expert in the treatment and detection of medical conditions including skin cancer, acne, rosacea, eczema, and psoriasis.
Dr. Murphy-Rose has been published in peer-reviewed journals, including the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, Dermatology Surgery, and Pediatric Dermatology, and has been featured in numerous publications, including Vogue, Elle, Allure, Cosmopolitan, Self, Women's Health, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times.
Dr. Murphy-Rose believes in a comprehensive approach to skin health to bring her patients' best selves forward. She incorporates a skin-care routine tailored specifically for each individual patient and utilizes a wide array of tools to target specific skin concerns. She is well-equipped to provide her patients with the highest level of care and is passionate about helping them to feel their best. Her approach blends the best of science and artistry, employing the most advanced technologies and precise techniques to ensure the health, longevity, and beauty of her patients.
Learn more about Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-blair-murphy-rose/
ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:
Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.
For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/
Media Contact
Grace Sarkisian, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, (813)-260-0767, [email protected], https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/
SOURCE Haute Beauty by Haute Living
Share this article