Skin Expert Dr. Martha Viera Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Dr. Viera has been part of several renowned health centers inside and outside of the United States, including the Hospital of Central University of Venezuela and the Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida. She is a volunteer faculty member at the Department of Dermatology at the University of Miami, where she devotes her time to teaching the residents in training.

She is a fellow member of the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), Women's Dermatologic Society (WDS), Florida Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery (FSDDS), American Society of Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS), Venezuelan Society of Dermatology, and the International Society of Dermatology (ISD).

Since the beginning of her career, Dr. Viera has been invited as a speaker at more than 30 conferences across the globe, placing herself at the forefront of her specialty. With over 40 publications in prestigious national and international journals, and book chapters in dermatology and cutaneous surgery, Dr. Viera has established herself in the industry.

Various organizations have awarded Dr. Viera with honors, including the Recognition of Excellence Award (Residents and Fellow Sections of AMA) in 2008. In 2012 she received the Women's Dermatologic Society Mentorship Award, and in 2020, the Vic Narurkar Scholarship at Cosmetic Boot Camp sponsored by Galderma.

Dr. Viera uses the most conservative approach possible. Patients have the opportunity to ask plenty of questions and consider multiple options while working with her. Patients can select from a range of highly effective in-office procedures, including Aquagold® microinfusions, Hydrafacial®, Botox® and fillers, and Fotona® lasers.

In addition to practicing as a dermatologist, Dr. Viera loves philanthropy. She is the director and coordinator of a nonprofit organization for impoverished children in Venezuela, which feeds more than 9,000 children a year. She is also a photographer, especially keen on documentary photography, and exhibits her work at art galleries.

In her personal life, Dr. Viera is a mother of two boys, and they enjoy a healthy, active, and balanced lifestyle. She loves to share her passion for life with her family, and friends.

