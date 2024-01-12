Skin Expert Dr. Victoria A. Cirillo-Hyland Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

"Dr. Cirillo-Hyland's medical dermatology practice focuses on our most complex cases of skin cancer." Post this

BRYN MAWR SKIN & CANCER INSTITUTE

CIRILLO COSMETIC DERMATOLOGY SPA

CIRILLO CENTER FOR PLASTIC SURGERY

BRYN MAWR SKIN & CANCER, CIRILLO COSMETIC, and CIRILLO CENTER are all located in Bryn Mawr, with an additional BRYN MAWR SKIN & CANCER office in Newtown Square. Together they form the largest and most credentialed dermatology and plastic surgery center to address all of your skin care and aesthetic needs.

Dr. Cirillo-Hyland's medical dermatology practice focuses on our most complex cases of skin cancer. She has assembled the most patient-focused Mohs Surgery center in the region. 99% of our Mohs cases are repaired the same day in our office. Dr. Cirillo-Hyland is widely recognized as an innovator and pioneer in cosmetic dermatology. She has earned the ASDS Circle of Excellence in Soft Tissue Fillers, their MOST ELITE designation. In addition to her advanced BOTOX® and filler practice, Dr. Cirillo-Hyland has also built a state-of-the-art body contouring center that offers multiple leading-edge technology solutions to address "EVERY BODY."

Dr. Cirillo-Hyland has received national recognition for her clinical work. She continues to publish in leading dermatology journals. Often sought out by the media as an expert and luminary, Dr. Cirillo-Hyland has appeared in many print and television spots including CBS, ABC, NBC, and CNN, and has REPEATEDLY been recognized by her peers as a "Top Doc" and a "Top Doctor" in the Philadelphia metro area.

Board-Certification and Affiliations

Dr. Cirillo is board-certified by the American Board of Dermatology.

Her memberships include:

THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF DERMATOLOGY

AMERICAN SOCIETY FOR DERMATOLOGIC SURGERY

AMERICAN SOCIETY FOR LASER MEDICINE & SURGERY

WOMEN'S DERMATOLOGIC SOCIETY

AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION

PENNSYLVANIA MEDICAL SOCIETY

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY MEDICAL SOCIETY

PENNSYLVANIA ACADEMY OF DERMATOLOGY

PHILADELPHIA DERMATOLOGICAL SOCIETY

Learn more about Dr. Victoria A. Cirillo-Hyland by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-victoria-a-cirillo-hyland/

