Skin Skulpt's Plasma Technology is the Next-Level Solution for Real Skin Transformation

The brand, founded by celebrity esthetician Heather Nicole, uses advanced cold plasma technology to stimulate cellular renewal and collagen production.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skin Skulpt by Heather Nicole announces the use of plasma technology to take skincare to new heights with its Plasma Skin Perfector. The advanced device harnesses clinically proven cold plasma technology to stimulate cellular renewal and collagen production.
Heather Nicole, a holistic and medical-grade skincare expert and founder of Skin Skulpt, offers a more balanced, natural approach to beauty. She explains that plasma is the best enhancement to almost any skincare routine. The Plasma Skin Perfector is a scientifically proven breakthrough that delivers professional-grade results, all from the comfort of your home.
Popular with celebrities like Paris Hilton, the Plasma Skin Perfector is a noninvasive treatment. When used for 10 minutes every other day, it reveals smoother, brighter, and more youthful-looking skin. Many users notice skin texture and appearance improvements within a few weeks of regular use.
"Skin Skulpt's Plasma Skin Perfector is very different from a high-frequency device!️" said Nicole. "Our device works at a special and specific healing frequency that transforms the skin over time, rather than just providing temporary benefits like high-frequency does. So while high-frequency is great for quick surface treatments, plasma technology is the next-level solution for real skin transformation!"
Traditionally, high-frequency uses a glass electrode filled with gas, like neon or argon, that creates a mild electrical current when placed on the skin. It is mainly used to kill bacteria, reduce inflammation, and oxygenate the skin. While significant for breakouts, it does not create long-term skin changes.
Instead of a glass tube, the Plasma Skin Perfector has a ceramic plate that ionizes the air between the device and the skin, creating a controlled microcurrent of plasma energy. This energy stimulates collagen, improves skin texture, tightens and enhances overall skin health at a deeper level.
The Plasma Skin Perfector is priced at $399 and is available on Amazon. For more information, visit skinskulpt.com.
About Skin Skulpt:
Skin Skulpt is a skin-transforming holistic skincare system founded by renowned skincare guru Heather Nicole. With over 20 years of experience, Heather is one of the beauty industry's leading medical-grade and holistic beauty experts.
About Heather Nicole:
With over 20 years of experience, Heather Nicole, founder of Skin Skulpt, is a leading expert in both medical-grade and holistic beauty. Her career spans luxury resorts, top-tier med spas, and plastic surgery firms, culminating in the establishment of Skin Skulpt, where she offers transformative skincare solutions. Heather Nicole's renowned expertise has attracted celebrity clients such as Rita Ora, Paris Hilton, and Tori Kelly.
