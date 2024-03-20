Skincare Brand PRAI Beauty Announces The Launch Of Its PRAI Pro Line On QVC!

"As the beauty landscape evolves, so does our commitment to innovation and efficacy," says Cathy Kangas, Founder of PRAI Beauty. "With PRAI Pro, we've raised the bar once again, merging science with luxury to empower women with the tools they need to feel confident and radiant." Post this

Launching exclusively on QVC and the PRAI Beauty website on March 19th, the PRAI Pro line raises the bar for skincare, meeting QVC's Clean Beauty standards.

"As the beauty landscape evolves, so does our commitment to innovation and efficacy," says Cathy Kangas, Founder of PRAI Beauty. "With PRAI Pro, we've raised the bar once again, merging science with luxury to empower women with the tools they need to feel confident and radiant. This collection epitomizes our dedication to delivering professional-grade skincare that transcends expectations and QVC is the perfect platform to launch with. We could not be more thrilled."

The entire PRAI Pro line will be available on QVC and the PRAI Beauty website and includes standout products:

Neck Correct Advanced Repair Creme (50 mL) – Tailored for the visible signs of aging on the neck and decolletage, this creme, formulated with niacinamide, moisturizes, temporarily plumps the appearance of skin, and optimizes the skin's own natural collagen levels.

Neck Correct Advanced Repair Serum (90 mL) – Results that are next level. This serum adds an ultra-repairing boost of hydration to skin on the neck and decolletage. Enhanced with moisturizers and humectants to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, it features a unique metal roller applicator that gives a cooling effect to the skin.

Face Correct Wrinkle Creme (50 mL) – Are fine lines forming between the brows and nasolabial folds creeping from nose to mouth? It's all part of aging but don't fret. Packed with peptides, diamond powder for luminosity, and Matrixyl Morphomics, this creme targets fine lines and wrinkles, hydrates and temporarily plumps the appearance of skin.

Face Correct Advanced Night Creme (50 mL) – A creme that is designed specially for the night, to provide "beauty sleep" and drench dry skin while you rest. Formulated with hyaluronic acid and pentavitin, a plant-based ingredient, this creme hydrates and temporarily plumps the appearance of skin. Upon waking, skin will feel soft and appear smooth and supple.

Face Correct Wrinkle Serum (30 mL) – Specially engineered for mature skin to counteract the visible signs of aging, this serum is formulated with a peptide complex, which helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and Glycerin, which provides hydration and temporarily plumps the appearance of skin.

Total Eye Correct Serum (15 mL) – Witness the transformation; designed to temporarily brighten and temporarily plump the appearance of skin in the entire eye area with a lightweight buildable formula that absorbs quickly without any stickiness. Also features a cooling applicator for a smooth application to the eye area.

Cleansing Balm for Face and Neck (110mL) – The ultimate spa experience at home. A rich balm that transforms into a luxurious oil when combined with water to cleanse and remove makeup, grime, and build-up while working to soften the skin. Contains 12 humectants and rich emollients to hydrate and temporarily plump the appearance of skin.

Correcting Concentrate for Face and Neck (50mL) – Seal the deal on the results of your neck care routine with this super concentrated formula designed to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles on the neck and decolletage. Contains squalene and Gatuline In-Tense, offering skin smoothing and softening benefits without leaving behind any oily residue.

Total Body Correct Intensive Serum (110 mL) – A holy grail product that works to seriously hydrate the body. Rich in sugars that help boost hydration while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Join us on March 19th for the QVC launch of PRAI Pro and witness the unveiling of these new results-driven, anti-aging beauty products that transform your skin effortlessly. After all, PRAI Beauty believes everyone deserves clean beauty products without sacrificing results.

