Skincare Brand Purdori Featured in the Giving Suite™ at the 75th Emmy® Awards

"We're delighted to toast everyone in television, both in front and behind the cameras who work hard to provide us all with beautiful entertainment," said Amy Tse, Marketing Director for Purdori. "Purdori means a pure gift. We are pleased to have shared our pure gift—a full line of Purdori products—to help them prepare their skin for their next red carpet moment."

ABOUT PURDORI

Purdori is a breakthrough skincare line that delivers luxury without compromise. Every product exceeds expectations by going beyond conventional standards for sustainability and clinically proven efficacy. While most skincare products use water as their primary ingredient, Purdori incorporates an innovative "RO-ICE+ TM " blend as its base ingredient in every product. This patented, multi-functional blend is made with ice plant extract, rose water, and aloe vera, so each Purdori product is packed with potent ingredients. Appropriate for all skin types, the line offers a complete skincare regimen: a toner, serum, cream, lotion, eye cream, and cleanser. By using the RO-ICE+ TM formula, Purdori helps preserve water for drinking and sustaining life. To further help people around the world have access to safe drinking water, Purdori donates $1 for every product sold to Water.org. Learn more at Purdori.com

About the Television Academy Foundation

Established in 1959 as the charitable arm of the Television Academy, the Television Academy Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of television while educating and inspiring those who will shape its future. Through renowned educational and outreach programs such as The Interviews: An Oral History of Television, College Television Awards and Summit, Student Internship Program, and the Media Educators Conference, the Foundation seeks to widen the circle of voices our industry represents and to create more opportunity for television to reflect all of society. For more information on the Foundation, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com/Foundation.

About Backstage Creations

Created in 2000 by Karen Wood, formerly a talent coordinator on over 50 award shows, Backstage Creations gives major corporations as well as up-and-coming designers the exclusive opportunity to personally introduce their products and services to celebrities. The company originated the gift-suite concept and has created Celebrity Retreats™ at various industry awards from the Screen Actors Guild Awards to the MTV Awards. Backstage Creations puts an emphasis on charitable donations at each of its retreats, giving celebrity attendees the opportunity to both give and receive through unique partnerships at these events. For more information, visit backstagecreations.com.

