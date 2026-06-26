SkinSpirit Complete Care Redefines Skincare with Science-Backed Philosophy Prioritizing At-Home Results Alongside Professional Treatments

SkinSpirit Complete Care++ pairs in-clinic treatments with medical-grade skincare to support brighter, healthier skin over time. The comprehensive approach tailors skincare to each individual, offering long-lasting results that work for each customer.

OAKBROOK, Ill., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkinSpirit has introduced SkinSpirit Complete Care++, a science-backed skincare philosophy to help clients seeking an uneven skin tone treatment achieve longer-lasting results through a combination of professional aesthetic services and medical-grade skincare at home.

Created on the belief that 80% of skin results happen at home and 20% come from professional treatments, Complete Care++ demonstrates the importance of combining both to support brighter, healthier-looking skin.

How Does SkinSpirit Complete Care++ Help Extend Treatment Results?

SkinSpirit Complete Care++ pairs professional treatments with complementary skincare products selected to address skin concerns. The philosophy is based on the idea that although professional treatments can accelerate visible improvements, consistent skincare helps preserve and build upon those results between visits.

For example, customers can pair laser facials with antioxidant serums such as Skinbetter Alto Advanced Defense & Repair Serum to help maintain improvements in skin tone and texture while protecting against environmental stressors. Clients seeking hyperpigmentation treatment may benefit from BroadBand Light (BBL) therapy combined with Skinbetter Even Intensive Skin Tone Correcting Serum, which supports a brighter, more even-looking complexion.

Anyone interested in skin rejuvenation for dull skin can try microneedling with (Plated) Intense Serum to support skin renewal and recovery. Chemical peels with Skinbetter AlphaRet Overnight Cream can encourage ongoing cell turnover between appointments.

To further highlight the importance of pairing treatments with skincare, SkinSpirit is currently offering a complimentary Skinbetter Science Even Intensive Skin Tone Correcting Serum with eligible BBL purchases. BBL Face treatments include a 15 ml product, while BBL Face and Neck treatments and package purchases include a full-sized product at the first treatment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Find answers to common questions about the best treatments for even skin tone and brightness.

Why does SkinSpirit focus on at-home skincare?

SkinSpirit Complete Care++ is based on the belief that 80% of skin results are influenced by daily habits and skincare routines at home, and professional treatments contribute the remaining 20%.

What is a common hyperpigmentation treatment?

Many providers recommend treatments such as BBL alongside brightening skincare products to help improve the appearance of visible pigmentation.

Can skincare products improve the results of professional treatments?

Medical-grade skincare products can help support, maintain and extend the benefits of professional treatments when used consistently as part of a personalized plan.

About SkinSpirit

SkinSpirit is a leading medical spa offering customized aesthetic and skincare services through more than 60 clinics nationwide. It provides a full range of treatments, including Botox, facials, dermal fillers, microneedling, chemical peels, body services, laser treatments and medical-grade skincare. Widely recognized or personalized treatment plans, SkinSpirit combines medically proven treatments with advanced provider education through SkinSpirit University and a team of more than 30 national trainers.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, SkinSpirit, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.skinspirit.com

SOURCE SkinSpirit