SkinSpirit has added a new regenerative skin treatment to its med spa menu, pairing microneedling with a PDRN salmon-DNA catalyst serum that supports the skin's own repair process. The addition responds to growing demand for medically supervised regenerative options.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new regenerative treatment from SkinSpirit pairs microneedling with a PDRN salmon-DNA catalyst serum built to work with the body's own repair process. As aesthetic medicine shifts toward regenerative approaches over temporary fixes, the addition reinforces SkinSpirit's standing among med spas known for regenerative skin treatments backed by medical oversight and individualized planning.

What Makes a Med Spa Stand out for Regenerative Care?

Medically trained staff, individualized planning and treatments that support the skin's natural repair, rather than temporarily mask aging, set a strong regenerative provider apart. SkinSpirit follows that model, pairing each treatment plan with a medical provider's assessment instead of a one-size-fits-all protocol. The new PDRN offering builds on a regenerative therapies lineup already available across its clinics.

This approach spans a nationwide network of clinics, where the company positions itself as among the top choices for patients seeking ongoing access to the same provider across visits. Medical providers' depth of training supports that continuity. More than 30 serve as trainers for Allergan or Galderma. Moreover, an in-house SkinSpirit University program, together with a medical advisory board, reviews new treatments before they reach patients.

How Does the New PDRN Treatment Work?

The latest offering pairs standard microneedling with a 3% PDRN salmon-DNA catalyst serum, a Korean-inspired formulation designed to support post-procedure regeneration. Known to help strengthen the skin barrier and calm inflammation, it targets the smoother, luminous look often described as "glass skin." The look reflects a broader interest in K-beauty and multistep skincare routines that prioritize hydration and skin barrier health. By creating controlled microchannels in the skin, microneedling gives the serum a direct pathway to support healing.

As with every service line, SkinSpirit customizes each plan around a medical provider's assessment of the guest's skin type, goals and recovery preferences. Complimentary consultations let providers walk through recovery expectations before scheduling.

About SkinSpirit

SkinSpirit operates more than 60 clinics nationwide, offering medically supervised aesthetic treatments delivered by providers with extensive training. The company has built its reputation on individualized care, natural-looking results and a client experience emphasizing long-term provider relationships over one-off visits. SkinSpirit also emphasizes a luxury clinic experience, distinguishing its guest visits from a typical medical office setting. SkinSpirit has been recognized as a Great Place to Work and continues to broaden its regenerative offerings as the category evolves.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, SkinSpirit, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.skinspirit.com/

SOURCE SkinSpirit